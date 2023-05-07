4 teens arrested after crashing stolen car through fence, trying to run from Atlanta police

Four teenagers are facing charges after being caught in a stolen car and leading police on a short chase.

Atlanta police were called to reports of a stolen car along Stovall Street last month. The victim was actively tracking their stolen car in Cobb County.

APD’s Phoenix Air Unit was able to find the car and follow it as it made its way back into Atlanta.

Newly released video from the Air Unit shows the stolen car speeding through the streets of southeast Atlanta before crashing through a fence, severely damaging the car. The teens can them be seen driving the damaged car to the back of an apartment complex.

Soon after, the teens ditched the car. The driver can be seen getting out without putting the car in park and then getting back in to stop the car.

He was caught a short time later. He was identified as a 16-year-old and was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools to commit a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude and obstruction.

While he was being arrested, Phoenix and other officers continued following the other three teenagers.

All three were caught shortly after and identified as being 13 and 14 years old. They were each charged with obstruction.

