4 teens arrested after string of Douglasville car break-ins, police say

Douglasville police arrested four teens seen breaking into cars at an area apartment complex on Friday.

A witness reported that several cars were being broken into at the Millwood Park apartment complex on Duralee Lane in Douglasville. Officers from the Douglasville Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office quickly found the car with the four teens, who began speeding away from officers.

Eventually, a P.I.T.(Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver was used by authorities to stop the car.

The four teens then ran from the car, some carrying guns.

Three of the teens were quickly arrested and found with guns. The other teen was later tracked and arrested by a police K-9.

Two of the suspects were identified as 19-year-old Dareon Kelley and 18-year-old Antavious Bowden, while the other suspects, both age 15 were not identified.

None of the teens were from Douglas County, according to police.

The teens have been charged with multiple crimes, including entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property (the car they were driving was found to be stolen, but not yet reported), possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, criminal use of a firearm with altered identification (the serial numbers were removed), fleeing and attempting to elude, and more.

