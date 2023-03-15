4 teens arrested after taking stolen car for joyride in downtown Atlanta, police say

A recent video shows police arresting four teens who were on a joyride in a stolen car in downtown Atlanta on March 3.

Officers spotted a stolen car in downtown Atlanta and attempted to stop it, but the teens sped off.

After a short chase, the car drove off the roadway and the four teens got out of the car and tried to run away from law enforcement. Eventually, with the help of Georgia State Patrol troopers and the Atlanta Police Air Unit, all the teens were arrested.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 15-year-old and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, and obstruction.

The passengers were identified as 13, 14, and 15 years old. The three passengers were charged with obstruction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Each of the teens was wearing gloves, and police found tools they used to steal the car inside the vehicle upon their arrest.

A handgun was also found inside the car., according to police

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



