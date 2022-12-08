4 teens charged after car burglary leads police to stolen handgun, other weapons

Four people were arrested after a car burglary led police to multiple weapons inside the suspects’ car.

On Dec. 2, a man reported to Memphis Police that his Glock 9mm had been stolen.

Less than a week later, a woman reported her Infiniti Q60 had been burglarized, according to an affidavit.

Police were working a detail in the area of Winchester and Kirby that same day.

Germantown Police officers saw a silver Nissan Altima with a white hood and no tag with four people inside prowling the parking lot at the Farmers Market (6616 Winchester Rd.), records show.

One suspect stood as a lookout while two others got inside a gray Infiniti Q60.

One suspect, identified as Jaylen Collins, 19, smashed a passenger window while another suspect, identified as Orinthal Chambers, 19, climbed in through the broken window and sat in the driver’s seat, records show.

When the Nissan pulled up next to the Infiniti, Collins got into the Nissan and fled when police arrived.

The vehicle owner returned and told police her window was not smashed when she entered the store.

Police units searched the area for the Nissan.

The vehicle became disabled in the 3800 block of Innsbrook.

The driver, identified as Tavaris Burns, 18, and Collins, who was a passenger, ran away. They were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

A front-seat passenger, Keeno Tillman, 18, was taken into custody inside the Nissan.

Police found a black Ruger handgun in the grass and a Smith & Wesson handgun in a backpack in the backseat, according to the affidavit.

A black 43X was found under the driver’s seat.

One of the guns was the weapon stolen on Dec. 2, records show.

Tillman, Collins, Burns and Chambers all face the following charges: Burglary - Motor Vehicle; Criminal Attempt - Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000; Possession of Burglary Tools; 2 counts Unlawful Poss Weapon; and Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500.

Collins and Burns are additionally charged with Evading Arrest, according to their affidavits.

