4 teens charged in connection to death of man assaulted with BB gun downtown

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh police arrested four teens in connection to the death of a man who was assaulted with a BB gun downtown.

Karmelo Harshey, 18, Desmond Robinson,15, and Isaiah Johnson,16, and Lee Wilson, 16, are being charged in connection with the death of a man found unresponsive on Coffey Way in November.

Robinson, Johnson, and Wilson are charged as adults, according to police.

Each faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, conspiracy, criminal attempt homicide, recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime.

The man’s name and cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

