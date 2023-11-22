4 teens charged with killing Las Vegas high schooler will be prosecuted as adults, court records show

Four teenagers who face second-degree murder charges will be prosecuted as adults after the fatal mob-style beating this month of a 17-year-old Las Vegas boy, court records show.

The teens also face a charge of conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to records filed Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

The suspects were part of a group of eight teens, ages 13 to 17, who were booked last week on suspicion of murder in the Nov. 1 attack on Jonathan Lewis Jr. near Rancho High School.

Lewis, who was beaten unconscious, died Nov. 7.

teen hero death (Courtesy Lewis Family)

NBC News generally does not name minors accused in crimes.

Attorney Robert Draskovich, who represents a 17-year-old facing a second-degree murder charge, said Tuesday that he’s “concerned about the murder charge being levied against kids of such young ages.”

Draskovich added that Lewis’ death is a tragedy.

“This investigation is unfolding. We have yet to review all the evidence. … We will review the videos and conduct our own investigation," he said.

An attorney representing another teen declined to comment extensively over text but said his client is 16 and has been charged as an adult.

A lawyer representing a third suspect could not immediately be reached Tuesday night. The fourth teen did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Last week, Las Vegas police sought the public’s help in identifying two other teens accused in the melee.

On Tuesday, they announced a ninth minor had been arrested and booked on open murder in Clark County Juvenile Hall.

Authorities still need help identifying an outstanding person of interest, police said.

UPDATE: We have arrested a 9th person.



We still need your help in identifying a person of interest in the Jonathan Lewis case.

Please see these UPDATED pictures of the individual still outstanding from our press release last week.



📲https://t.co/UvKSDooszW pic.twitter.com/BjgNIpZ1LC — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 22, 2023

At least some of the fight was recorded and posted on social media. A video reviewed by NBC News shows a person taking a swing at someone. That person is then swarmed by a group of teens.

The fight erupted over stolen headphones and possibly a marijuana vape pen, police said.

Lewis’ father called his son a “hero” on a memorial website. He said his son died defending his friend, who was being bullied.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com