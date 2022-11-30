4 Teens Charged With Murdering South Carolina Man Execution-Style Over Instagram Discipline

Four teens in South Carolina devised a plan to kill Larry Ingram Jr., 38, execution-style on Nov. 14 after he took away their laptops for misusing Instagram.

During a detention hearing on Tuesday in York County Family Court, police said two of the unnamed teens — three 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old — are related to Ingram, the NY Post reports.

Detective Eric Olson said the demise plan followed behind Ingram taking away their laptop computers earlier in the day and there was a dispute over the way they were using Instagram.

The teens went to Ingram’s home and began making noises to lure him outside of his apartment. According to Detective Olsen, the noises brought Ingram out of his bedroom leading him to follow the noise into the hallway.

“He was then shot in the back, Ingram then was shot again while on the ground,” Olson said.

The group then fled the scene and when confronted by officers, they lied about their whereabouts even though they were nearby.

The hidden murder weapon was discovered by police in a wooded area near the crime scene, a Glock handgun, wrapped in clothing.

According to Detective Olsen, the suspects are speaking on the events that took place the night of the murder. One is claiming to be coerced by other members of the group but there is no evidence supporting the allegation.

Each of the four suspects is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The teens could be tried as adults because South Carolina prosecutors can seek adult trials and punishments in murder cases.

In court, Ingram’s sister demanded that all four be punished fairly.

“All should be punished to the full extent of the law,” she said.

No trials have been set.