4 teens facing charges after trying to illegally enter Kennywood on opening day, spokesperson says

A representative from Kennywood Park says that four teenagers are expected to face criminal charges after trying to gain entrance by climbing a fence.

Police in the park were alerted to the teens trying to get into the park by climbing over the fence at around 2 p.m.

Kennywood says their new camera system with AI technology was what spotted the group trying to get in.

Three of the teens were arrested and will face charges. Kennywood says the fourth person will be charged with trespassing. All four of them will be banned from the park.

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority. We are pleased that our enhanced security procedures, including enhancements to our perimeter, new technology and increased police presence enabled us to immediately detect and apprehend those responsible,” said Kennywood said in a statement.

The upgrades to the system came after three people were shot and injured inside Kennywood in September 2022.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stepehen Zappala Jr. threatened to delay Kennywood’s opening day if they did not complete a list of security demands he issued at the end of November.

Channel 11 has reached out to the district attorney’s office and is waiting to hear back.

