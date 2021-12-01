4 teens facing murder charge after Miami County shooting

Dec. 1—MIAMI COUNTY — Four teenagers are each facing a felony charge of murder after police say they shot a man to death in Converse last weekend.

According to an Indiana State Police media release, officers were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 100 block of West Wabash Street in Converse in reference to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the body of Anthony Leadford, 23, the release noted.

An autopsy conducted on Leadford's body determined that the man's death was a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds, police indicated in the release.

The release added that as a result of the investigation into the incident, police ended up arresting Aryan Vandiver-Stone, 19, Marion; Benjamin Jones, 18, rural Converse; a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male for their alleged roles in the shooting.

Vandiver-Stone and Jones are being held at the Miami County Jail, and authorities note that the two juveniles — whose names are currently being withheld due to their ages — were transported to the Allen County Juvenile Facility.

Police did not release any further details about the incident, including a possible motive or whether Leadford knew any of the males arrested.

Those with information regarding the case are asked to contact the ISP Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

