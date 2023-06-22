4 teens found sitting in stolen car at Rockdale County gas station, deputies say

A group of teenagers were found in a stolen car and one of them is facing charges.

Rockdale County deputies say a car was stolen in Stone Mountain on earlier this month. The next day, they say they spotted the stolen car sitting in the parking lot of a QuikTrip on Salem Road.

Dash camera video shows a deputy pull up behind the car and block it from leaving.

The driver can be seen putting the car in reverse and hitting the deputy’s patrol car.

Inside, deputies found four teenagers. Three of them are 16 years old and the fourth is 17.

Deputies say the rear driver-side window was busted out with glass still on the floor and the ignition popped.

Investigators say the driver was arrested. It is unclear what charges he faces.

