4 teens found in stolen car with gun, drugs, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Four teenagers are behind bars after they were caught with a stolen car and drugs.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a suspicious call in the 6600 block of Meadow Bend Drive where there were men occupying a GMC pickup that was sitting in the complainant’s yard, a release said.

Officers approached the car and saw it was occupied by four teenage boys.

According to officials, officers discovered that the car was stolen and police recovered a 9mm Taurus handgun that showed to be stolen plus marijuana from the car’s center console.

Police said more marijuana was located on the fourth suspect.

All four teens were arrested.

  • Suspect #1, a 13-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

  • Suspect #2, a 14-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

  • Suspect #3, a 17-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

  • Suspect #4, a 13-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories