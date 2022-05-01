4 teens found in stolen car with gun, drugs, police say

Four teenagers are behind bars after they were caught with a stolen car and drugs.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a suspicious call in the 6600 block of Meadow Bend Drive where there were men occupying a GMC pickup that was sitting in the complainant’s yard, a release said.

Officers approached the car and saw it was occupied by four teenage boys.

According to officials, officers discovered that the car was stolen and police recovered a 9mm Taurus handgun that showed to be stolen plus marijuana from the car’s center console.

Police said more marijuana was located on the fourth suspect.

All four teens were arrested.

Suspect #1, a 13-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Suspect #2, a 14-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Suspect #3, a 17-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Suspect #4, a 13-year-old male, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

