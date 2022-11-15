4 teens, including victim’s sons, charged with killing Rock Hill father

Two of the four teens who conspired to kill a 38-year-old man Monday in Rock Hill were the victim’s sons, according to family members.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight at Paces River apartments off Interstate 77.

The sister of Larry Ingram Jr. said he was a good man and father.

“He was trying to make a better way for him and his children,” Kimberly Ingram told Channel 9. “He wasn’t fully where he wanted to be, but he was definitely trying to get to that area in his life.”

Kimberly Ingram said her brother recently moved his two teenage sons to Rock Hill, trying to give them better opportunities.

But early Monday, their lives were rocked by tragedy.

Rock Hill police said three 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old shot and killed Larry Ingram inside an apartment.

The teens came up with the plan after the victim tried to discipline them, police said..

Kimberly Ingram confirmed with Channel 9 on Tuesday that two of the teens were his sons.

“His sons just weren’t, you know, they weren’t ready to accept discipline and it’s very hard for our family, because not only did I lose my brother, we dealing with my nephews as well,” she said. “So this is very hard for us and I just hope that God gives us all strength and everyone pray for us during this tragedy of our life.”

The four teen suspects are facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

