4 teens injured in drive-by shooting after leaving DeKalb Co. house party
Four teens were shot during a drive-by shooting following a house party Saturday night in DeKalb County.
Shortly after 11 p.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood Road.
When they arrived they encountered a large group of teenagers on the side of the road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Several of the teens were suffering from gunshot wounds.
EMS took several people to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two 15-year-old girls were shot in the leg, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on his arm.
Detectives spoke to witnesses and learned that the group of teenagers had been at a nearby house party when some members of the group got into an argument with another group of teens.
TRENDING STORIES:
4 shot, including 2 students, on Georgia State University campus, police say
A metro Atlanta man who impersonates officer arrested after he “pulled over” an off-duty officer
‘The infamous RaceTrac’: Students react after quadruple shooting on campus leaves 2 students injured
The two groups separated and left, but while the group that officers spoke to was waiting for a MARTA bus, members of the other group of teens opened fire on them from a moving car.
Police have not taken anyone into custody at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call DeKalb Police at 770-724-7850.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: