4 teens injured in drive-by shooting after leaving DeKalb Co. house party

Four teens were shot during a drive-by shooting following a house party Saturday night in DeKalb County.

Shortly after 11 p.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood Road.

When they arrived they encountered a large group of teenagers on the side of the road.

Several of the teens were suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took several people to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two 15-year-old girls were shot in the leg, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on his arm.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and learned that the group of teenagers had been at a nearby house party when some members of the group got into an argument with another group of teens.

The two groups separated and left, but while the group that officers spoke to was waiting for a MARTA bus, members of the other group of teens opened fire on them from a moving car.

Police have not taken anyone into custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call DeKalb Police at 770-724-7850.

