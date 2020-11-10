4 teens run over Florida mother and beat her son, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mother was in critical condition Tuesday morning after the arrest of four teens accused of running her over with a van after beating her 15-year-old son.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Elijah Stansell and three juveniles who face charges of attempted murder, according to a Polk County Sheriff Office’s report.

The Orlando Sentinel does not name juveniles unless prosecutors formally charge them as adults.

At about 2:50 p.m. Monday, the suspects approached the victim’s house in Lakeland to handle a “domestic dispute,” PCSO said.

Stansell and two other suspects banged on the victim’s door, until he answered. The fourth suspect remained in the van. When the victim answered, Stansell and a second suspect attacked the victim, according to the report. The fight then moved inside the house.

All three suspects ran back to their van when the victim’s mother returned home. Stansell ran into the driver’s seat. The mother followed and began documenting the incident on her phone.

Stansell then reportedly ran over the mother, according to the report. Multiple witnesses and video footage documented the incident.

The woman was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Deputies took Stansell to Polk County Jail; he faces multiple charges of attempted murder, burglary with assault, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was also charged with battery of a minor.

The three other suspects were taken to a juvenile facility and face charges of attempted murder and burglary with assault.

All of the suspects admitted to visiting the victim’s home, fleeing the scene, and being in the van when Stansell intentionally ran the woman over, according to the report.

Sheriff Grady Judd called it “a coordinated, planned attack, carried out by a group of teens who beat up a teen then ran over his mother, leaving her for dead.”

