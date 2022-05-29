4 teens shot during fight at house party in Brevard County, deputies say

Brevard County deputies are investigating after four teens were shot at a house party Saturday night.

Deputies said the shooting occurred just before midnight at a home on Billie Lane in Malabar.

A fight broke out between two people at the party and one of them shot at the other, deputies said.

Investigations said the person involved in the fight and three other bystanders were all shot by the gunman.

Deputies said the victims shot were between the ages of 15 to 18 and treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations said it appears the victim was targeted in this shooting and there is no threat to the public.

The names of the victims have not been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

