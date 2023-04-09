4 teens shot, injured during celebration of life gathering in Houston, Texas

A shooting at a celebration of life gathering in Houston injured at least four people, all in their teens, Saturday evening.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Uvalde Road at around 7 p.m. local time on reports of a shooting, the county’s sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, stated in a Twitter post.

When deputies arrived, they found at least four shooting victims, Gonzalez wrote. Two of the four were in their late teens.

After Gonzalez’s initial release, Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz for the sheriff’s office later identified all of the victims as in their teens, CBS News reported.

The victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Diaz informed.

As responding deputies investigated the incident, they determined that the shooting occurred during a celebration of life gathering, Diaz said. About 50 people were in the area memorializing a person who was buried a few hours before the shooting.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies found different types of shell casings on the ground, indicating that multiple weapons and possibly shooters were present.

“The investigators are canvassing the scene and hopefully we can get some good information,” Diaz said.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, however were unable to determine the events surrounding the shooting including the motive, Diaz stated. No arrests were made at the time of reporting.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the shooting and requested anyone with information to contact the department.