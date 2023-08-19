4 teens shot at North Lawndale gathering
Four teens were wounded after two suspects fired shots into a crowd at gathering in North Lawndale Friday night, Chicago police said.
Four teens were wounded after two suspects fired shots into a crowd at gathering in North Lawndale Friday night, Chicago police said.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn nearly lost the ball from his first career hit.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
As more automakers pledge to install Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports on their electric vehicles, Honda says that it will too.
The Rimac Nevera Time Attack special series was revealed Friday at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, along with a new Nurburgring record.
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Carolina was dead set on fixing the QB position this offseason.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Have you ever wanted to play ‘Twin Peaks’ through the eyes of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper? You’ll soon be able to do just that via the magic of video games. A small French developer called Blue Rose Team has been prepping ‘Twin Peaks: Into the Night’ for a while now, and it just dropped a demo of the fan-made game. The graphics are retro and decidedly PS1-flavored.
Peak XV Partners, the most influential venture firm in India and Southeast Asia, has signed more than 10 term sheets and witnessed three exits in the 10 weeks since it announced a split with Sequoia, according to minutes shared by an attendee to the closed-door gathering between the venture firm and its portfolio startup founders Friday. One of the deals Peak XV has closed is a check of up to $50 million to Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, TechCrunch reported earlier this week. U.S.-headquartered Sequoia announced in June that its China as well as India and Southeast Asia units were splitting to avoid potential conflicts.
This week's best tech deals include the 10.2-inch iPad for $250, the PlayStation 5 for $450 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27, among other offers.
The final is set, but there's still a third place title to win! Here's how to watch Australia vs. Sweden.
Snap up wildly popular JBL headphones for 40% off, a Cuisinart knife set for $95 off and a whole lot more.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.