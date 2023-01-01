4 teens shot, one dead in Washington Park neighborhood, police say

Four boys between the ages of 14 and 17 were shot in the Washington Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened a little bit before 1:19 p.m. when police were called to the 5600 block of South Prairie Avenue for four teenage boys who were shot in a silver Kia headed south on Prairie Avenue, police said, adding that the Kia was stolen on December 30.

Another vehicle had pulled up next to the one with the teenagers inside and a gunman took out a firearm and began shooting at all four boys.

Two of the four teens had unspecified gunshot wounds to the body and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital initially in critical condition. After treatment, both were in fair condition, authorities said.

Another teen was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The driver of the silver Kia, who also had multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a weapon was recovered on the scene.

There is a $15,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the gunman involved in the shooting.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

tatturner@chicagotribune.com