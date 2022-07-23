4 Tennessee inmates escape near Georgia border, 2 still on the run

Deputies in one Tennessee county are searching for a pair of inmates they say escaped early Saturday morning.

Hamilton County deputies say four inmates were missing from their cells during their morning headcount at 5:30 a.m.

The minimum security prison was placed on lockdown and deputies found that the men had gotten out of a door and were able to climb over a barbed wire fence.

Within just a few hours, two of the inmates, Johnny Bryant and William Atkins, were captured at a motel a couple miles away.

The other two inmates, Justin Lynn Comer and Trevor Lynn Hall, are still on the run.

Comer is currently facing charges from five different jurisdictions. His charges include possession of methamphetamine, impersonation, property theft and several traffic charges.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds with several tattoos on his neck and face.

Hall is currently facing charges in two jurisdictions, including charges of property theft, evading arrest and having contraband in a penal institution.

He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 225 pounds.

Bryant was initially arrested on burglary and drug charges. Atkins was arrested on drug, gun and theft charges.

All four men are now being charged with felony escape.

