4 terms Apple used when launching the Vision Pro, and 3 it completely left out

Words like "AI" were notably missing from Apple's launch of its mixed-reality headset on Monday.

Instead, Apple used words like "machine learning" and "spatial computing" to describe Vision Pro.

Here are four terms Apple used while launching Vision Pro, and three it actively didn't.

Apple blew reviewers and analysts away last Monday when it dropped the Vision Pro.

It's the latest entry to the world of mixed-reality headsets, one that's competitive and has a high bar to prove it can become a part of daily life. The Apple Vision Pro, which is expected to be released in 2024, comes with a $3,499 price tag — much higher than competing devices like Meta's $499 Quest 3.

Apple tends to choose its words carefully when talking about new products. As Axios' Ina Fried pointed out, Apple seemingly stayed away from using the term "smartphone," using it only once, when launching the iPhone in 2007.

Here are some of the key terms Apple did use in the presentation to launch Vision Pro, and some it seemingly steered clear of:

Didn't mention: Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg standing in his metaverse living room during a presentation on Facebook's VR future and name change. Facebook

Metaverse, a term to describe virtual universes that's commonly used by Mark Zuckerberg, didn't come up once in Apple's presentation, Insider's Hasan Chowdhury reported.

Zuckerberg, who changed his company's name from Facebook to Meta in 2021, has bet big on the metaverse as the future of computing. Others have already begun to send it to tech's graveyard of failed ideas.

Zuckerberg bashed Apple's new headset, The Verge reported, calling it too expensive and critiquing Apple's choice to demonstrate Vision Pro with people who were sitting alone.

Did mention: Augmented Reality

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at its headquarters on June 05, 2023, in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Of the many terms used in association with headsets like virtual reality and mixed reality, Apple chose to use the term augmented reality at the introduction of Vision Pro.

"I believe that augmented reality is a profound technology," Apple CEO Tim Cook said. "Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we've ever seen. So today I'm excited to announce an entirely new AR platform with a revolutionary new product."

In the two-hour presentation, however, this was the only time augmented reality was mentioned.

Didn't mention: Artificial Intelligence

An example of how panoramic photos can look on Apple Vision Pro Apple

The term AI was noticeably missing from Apple's presentation Monday, Insider's Madeline Berg reported.

In contrast, other tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon used the term AI a combined 168 times on first-quarter earnings calls this year.

While Apple did use terms like "machine learning" to describe certain features of Vision Pro, the industry's word of the moment didn't come up at all. While rivals like Alphabet and Microsoft are racing to tap into generative AI, Apple hasn't gone all-in yet.

Did mention: Spatial Computing

Apple Vision Pro headset on display in Cupertino, California. Josh Edelson / AFP

Spatial computing, a term that refers to being able to use machines beyond computer or phone screens, came up in the introduction of the Vision Pro as Apple's next computing frontier.

"In the same way that Mac introduced us to personal computing and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro will introduce us to spatial computing," Cook said. "This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful, personal technology."

Didn't mention: Reality Pro

An Apple employee helps a member of the media try on an HTC Vive while testing the virtual reality capabilities of the new iMac during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California on June 5, 2017. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Reality Pro was the reported name for Apple's new headset. Instead, the company opted for the name Vision Pro. Opting not to use the word "reality" in the device name further distances it from other virtual and mixed-reality devices.

Did mention: EyeSight

As someone enters your vicinity they become transparent, fitting into the user's field of vision. Apple

Apple introduced on Monday the concept of EyeSight, a way for people to see a blend of virtual images and real life while using Vision Pro.

Devices like Vision Pro will need to prove they can fit into people's everyday lives, and EyeSight is potentially a new technology that could pull that off. Keeping people aware of their surroundings while using Vision Pro could keep it from being isolating to use, for instance.

Did mention: Immersive

Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When describing Vision Pro, the word "immersive" came up quite a bit. It suggests Apple intends to lean into the ability of the device to captivate people as a major selling point.

"There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives," Cook said. "We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product, with the performance, immersion, and capability that only Apple can deliver."

