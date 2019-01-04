4 Things Baidu's CEO Wants Investors to Know

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) CEO Robin Li recently highlighted some of the tech giant's accomplishments, long-term strategies, and challenges in a letter to his employees. Let's highlight Li's four key points, and what they mean for Baidu's stock -- which lost a third of its value in 2018 on concerns about trade tensions, a depreciating RMB, and the decelerating growth of the Chinese economy.

1. Exceeding 100 billion RMB in revenue in 2018

Li stated that Baidu generated more than 100 billion RMB ($14.5 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2018, which ended on Dec. 31. Li didn't provide an exact figure, but analysts expect Baidu to generate 101.45 billion RMB in revenue for the year -- which represents 20% growth from 2017.

Meeting or topping that forecast would be impressive, since it indicates that Baidu's sales growth didn't decelerate from its 20% growth in 2017 and that its core advertising business remains healthy.

During the third quarter, Baidu's online marketing revenue rose 18% annually, its number of active online marketing customers grew 7%, and its average revenue per marketing customers climbed 12% -- indicating that it wasn't losing advertisers to rival platforms like Tencent's (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) WeChat.

2. Focusing on AI and cloud computing

Like Tencent and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Baidu recently restructured its business to focus more on the growth of its AI, big data, and cloud-computing ("ABC") divisions. Baidu is already a major player in the AI market with its DuerOS virtual assistant platform for connected devices and its Project Apollo platform for autonomous vehicles, but more aggressive investments in these markets could widen its moat against Tencent and Alibaba.

Last quarter, Baidu stated that DuerOS had an installed base of 141 million devices in September, up from just 100 million in July. Baidu is also the third-largest smart-speaker maker in China after Alibaba and Xiaomi, according to Canalys, and it's the fastest-growing brand of the three thanks to the popularity of its cheap Xiao DU speakers.

In his letter, Li stated that the "historical transformation" of AI would penetrate multiple industries to unleash the market's "enormous growth potential."