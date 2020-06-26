4 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet

MISSION, Kan., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Across the country, people are fostering and adopting furry friends more, with the number of animals in foster homes 43% higher than it was in 2019, according to 24PetWatch. With this uptick in fostering, potential pet owners are determining if they are ready and able to care for a pet permanently, and shelters are bracing for a time when these pets may be returned once people go back to work.

Mars Petcare is continually working to end pet homelessness and help pets find their forever homes, which is why it introduced the FOSTER TO FOREVER™ program. With the support of its brands, this program promotes pet adoption and provides kits containing essential resources like pet food and veterinary visits for pets getting settled in their permanent homes after being fostered.

"Fostering is a great way to learn about the responsibilities of pet ownership and bond with a pet before making him or her a permanent member of your family," said Mark Johnson, president of Mars Petcare North America. "The FOSTER TO FOREVER™ program fits perfectly with our mission to end pet homelessness and offers support for families welcoming foster pets permanently into their homes."

Consider these steps before welcoming a pet into your family. If you are thinking about adopting a pet, or for more information about the FOSTER TO FOREVER™ program, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com/FosterToForever.

1. Foster a pet. Fostering is an easy way to discover if pet ownership is right for you while also doing a service for your local shelter or rescue. By fostering before adopting, you can get a more thorough understanding of the lifestyle and schedule changes required to accommodate caring for a pet.

2. Consider the appropriate pet for your lifestyle. Whether this is your first pet or you are adding another furry friend to your family, make sure your lifestyle and household can fit their needs. If you are looking to adopt a dog, look for a dog with an energy level equal to or lower than your own. If you have another animal in your house, make sure he gets along with your new pet before finalizing the adoption. Each pet has his own unique personality and set of needs that are important to take into account.