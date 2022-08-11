4 things you need to do if your driver's license is lost or stolen

Here are some steps you should take if your driver's license has been stolen or if it is lost and you believe it could be used in a crime:

File a police report: Contact the jurisdiction where the crime occurred. Having a copy of the theft will help if you need documentation.

Contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office: The Identity Theft Unit will help victims rectify the effects of identity theft and can provide you with a consumer advocate to help. For more information, go to https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/identitytheft or call 800-282-0515

Contact the Identity Theft Resource Center: The nonprofit has a lot of information online and free counselors to help victims of identity theft or people who want to talk about more prevention tips. For a fact sheet with driver's license theft tips, go to https://tinyurl.com/2s2mbkmm The nonprofit can also be reached at https://www.idtheftcenter.org/ or 888-400-5530

Contact the Bureau of Motor Vehicles: If you have a police report that your stolen driver's license has been used in a crime, contact your local BMV office to get an alert or a new driver's license issued. https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/index.aspx

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What to do if my Ohio driver's license is stolen? Follow these tips