4 things to know: New info ahead Sussex Central principal hearing Thursday

Ahead of a hearing before the Indian River School District on Thursday, former Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield's lawyer has released new information related to the May 2023 incident that cost his client his job.

Layfield, along with former Assistant Principal Matt Jones, continues to face a lawsuit from Aniya Harmon. She was an 18-year-old senior when her breast was briefly exposed during an altercation at the Georgetown school. She claims the two principals created a meme from a screenshot of the exposure and that Layfield showed the surveillance video to numerous staff.

Since May, Layfield has been fired and it's assumed Jones has, as well, though he has not spoken publicly and district representatives have declined to answer questions related to his employment.

Layfield's public termination hearing will be held Thursday morning at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. Retired Delaware Superior Court Judge William Carpenter will preside over a trial-like hearing, after which the Indian River Board of Education has 15 days to make a decision. If they vote to fire him again, Layfield's attorney, Thomas Neuberger, has said he will take them to court.

Earlier this week, Neuberger provided The News Journal/Delaware Online with two newly released documents: Layfield's letter of termination from Indian River Superintendent Jay Owens and a "Findings of Fact" document that Neuberger authored.

Here's what we learned from them.

Details on why Layfield was fired

Layfield's letter of termination from Owens is dated Nov. 16, 2023. According to Owens, Layfield specifically violated eight district policies. He also listed 10 "acts or omissions" by Layfield that were just cause for termination. Previously unknown points included:

"There has been an air of mockery in the building's office under your watch, that you either tolerate or participate in, towards students and employees."

"You suggested to an employee that he be less than truthful in the investigation into these events."

"There have been memes of staff members you were a party to creating and/or permitting."

"You have been informed in the past that your conduct is not professional."

Layfield claims he isn't the only Sussex Central administrator to have shown staff videos containing student nudity

There have been many previous reviews of videos containing student nudity at Sussex Central, according to Layfield.

Layfield once served as assistant principal under the now-district Superintendent Owens, and during that time, "there were several student sexual encounters that were discovered via review of surveillance camera footage and shared with staff who were not administrators," he said.

"But today I am charged with doing what he has done in the past at Sussex Central," Layfield continued. "That is unfair and inequitable and leads me to question why I have been singled out."

In addition, according to Neuberger's "Findings of Fact," former Sussex Central administrator Brice Reed said in an affidavit that “video surveillance is replayed almost daily multiple times to determine who offenders are and what occurred. It does sometimes involve nudity of students and sexual acts."

Layfield's brother was demoted by his employer due to an incident at Sussex Central

Bradley Layfield's brother is Rodney Layfield, a Delaware State Police trooper and former president of the Indian River Board of Education. Bradley Layfield believes his case is inextricably linked to an incident involving his brother that occurred at a football game in September 2022.

Sussex Central was playing Hodgson Vo-Tech at Sussex Central that night. Several of Hodgson's coaches, two of them Black men, were in the home-side bleachers. One of them used profanity, and in response, Rodney Layfield said he would throw them out.

"You ain’t from around these parts, boy,” Rodney Layfield said in a video recording.

“Knowing history and where I was at, in southern Delaware, I just felt like it was a threat,” Hodgson Coach Darrell Lockhart said. “Calling another man ‘boy,’ even outside of me being African American, it’s saying I’m less than you."

Due to that incident, the Indian River Board of Education voted on a motion of no confidence in Rodney Layfield, who was at the time their president. It failed, 5-4, but he declined to seek reelection at the end of his term last year.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating the incident and declined to comment on disciplinary action, but Bradley Layfield revealed their decision in the "Findings of Fact."

"To me the charges I face are all political and, among other things, linked to the unfounded racial charges that drove my brother not to continue in office when his term expired and which cost him his troop command," Bradley Layfield said.

The particulars of the meme

The "overblown charges" against Bradley Layfield "feed a narrative of the naked breast of a young Black woman being leered at and mocked by White administrators," Neuberger wrote. "But the facts were to the contrary. No naked breast can be seen on the surveillance video when it is run normally. And no nudity was shown on the blurred meme either."

The "Findings of Fact" state that Harmon's face was covered in the meme, as well. However, Neuberger concedes he has not been permitted to view it by the district or the Attorney General's office.

"While it initially tried to pin the meme on Layfield the District appears to have abandoned that effort and the meme is background context evidence for this hearing. The meme shows whatever it shows," Neuberger said.

Layfield did not participate in sharing the meme, according to Neuberger. "There is no proof otherwise," he said. In addition, he reported Jones for the meme the day of the incident to Director of Secondary Education Renee Jerns, Neuberger said.

