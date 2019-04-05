4 things to know about California's strange earthquake drought

What's up in earthquake country?

A compelling new report authored by two U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers found that three powerful California faults have been strangely — almost impossibly — quiet for the last 100 years. Digging into the soil around these faults, Glenn Biasi and Kate Scharer found that big, ground-rupturing earthquakes have been a regular occurrence in the temblor-prone land over the last 1000 years.

That's what makes the last 100 years so unusual.

"We should not see gaps of 100 years," Biasi said.

This study, published in Seismological Research Letters, is valuable to consider, not just for what it says about the region's past, but what it could mean for California's shaky future. Here are the big takeaways.

1. Expect the next century to be...busier

While scientists cannot predict earthquakes, records of past temblors (preserved by transformation and changes in the ground) give researchers like Biasi a coherent understanding of how faults generally behave. Three of California's most important faults — the San Andreas, San Jacinto, and Hayward — carry most of the Golden State's load as they separate the massive Pacific plate from the great North American plate. These colossal slabs of Earth's crust are incessantly pushing and sliding against one another.

At some point, something has to give.

In the years between 1800 and 1918, there was a lot of give, with eight big, ground-rupturing quakes preserved in the geologic record. The most famous of these temblors, the infamous 1906 San Francisco quake, dramatically thrust the ground forward some 20 feet.

Now, after years of quietude, the pressure is building along these faults.

"It's reasonable that if there’s a long quiescence we would expect a higher rate for the next 100 years," said John Vidale, a seismologist and director of the Southern California Earthquake Center.

Major California faults. The Hayward fault is just east (right) of San Francisco. More

Image: usgs

It's unknown just how many more big quakes (of magnitude 6.5 or higher) might occur this century. But it's unwise to ignore the averages of past quaking activity. There's been three or four per century. So after the recent century of quiet, there may be a bit more action.

"The next century has to be busier than the last one," said Biasi. "Our studies suggest that those probabilities are somewhat higher."

2. But we're not on the verge of an earthquake storm

Although it only takes one terrible quake to traumatize a region, the lack of big quakes over the last 100 years doesn't mean there's a looming flurry of violent temblors.

"We’re not on the verge of some earthquake storm in the next couple years," said Vidale. When faults have been quiet for some time, the risk for movement on a fault or section of a fault might double, at most, he explained. But it's not as if everything is now ready to blow.

Southern California's many faults, with the dominant San Andreas fault. More