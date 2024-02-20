Here are 4 things you need to know about Columbus' 2023-24 snow and ice removal plan

As parts of the Columbus area got walloped last Friday night with nearly half a foot of snow, removal crews were out in full force.

Officials with the city's Department of Public Service sat down with The Columbus Dispatch Editorial Board this week to review the city's practices and procedures for snow and ice remova,l and changes that have been made to improve services since the city came under scrutiny following a heavy winter snowfall two years ago.

Here are four takeaways from the Public Service presentation about the city's 2023-24 Snow & Ice Control Plan:

Columbus has used a fraction of its salt supply so far for the 2023-24 winter weather season, but has agreements in place with other agencies.

The city has 15,000 tons of salt, and just prior to Friday's snowfall event, it had used just 4,900 tons, said Scott Tourville, administrator for the city's Department of Public Service, Division of Infrastructure Management.

"It's definitely more mild than before … but certainly not the least snowiest winter we have had," Tourville said.

Columbus officials also met with those from neighboring communities and identified more than 94 miles of road where services overlap, Tourville said, and those communities have picked up snow and ice removal for those areas.

"We also signed a number of agreements that allow us to do salt sharing," he said. "Each agency has its own processes and procedures for controlling their inventory."

The city uses employees from other departments, private contractors and even recently released prison inmates to help plow snow.

As part of its auxiliary program, city employees who do not have a commercial driver's license and can't drive a traditional plow truck — but are trained to drive smaller equipment — are used, especially for large snow events, Tourville said.

In the same way, the city has lined up three private contractors to help any time snow coats the roads, Tourville said.

"That didn't really work last year, but we have had good success this year," he said, noting that by the time the city sought contractors for the 2022-23 season, many were already booked.

Through a partnership with the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, inmates receive training so that once they get released and paroled, they can use those skills in a practical setting, Tourville said.

"They walk out the door; they're trained; they come to us … and now they become an equipment operator," he said.

City officials can monitor pavement temperatures, track plow trucks in real time and even get nearly live images using traffic cameras.

Even before snow hits the ground, city officials are working with DTN, a custom weather forecast provider, to monitor conditions and mobilize plow drivers. That way, once snowfall begins, the city can immediately start treating the roads, Tourville said.

"It has been done historically in the past (but not as regularly)," he said. "Now we're really aggressive."

With fluctuations in temperatures, potholes are becoming more prevalent, but the city aims to assess them within 72 hours.

Outside of Friday's snowfall accumulation, daytime high temperatures this winter have been fairly warm at times in Columbus. The back-and-forth fluctuations between cold nights and warm days have resulted in the inevitable: potholes.

City officials have become much more proactive about taking complaints, going as far as to mine social media for problem spots, Tourville said.

The best way to report a pothole is to dial 311 for the 311 Service Center (or 614-645-3111), or by filing a report online at www.311.columbus.gov, city spokesperson Charles Newman said.

"If residents report them, it's (assessed) within 72 hours," Newman said. "It's a great turnaround time."

Inspection crews will make every effort to look at every reported pothole within three days, and the vast majority are fixed within six days, Tourville said.

"We start on major roadways and then work our way down," he said.

