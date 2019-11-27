Tips To Get Your Mortgage Payments as Low as Possible

Housing costs are the largest expense for most Americans. Financial advisors typically suggest dedicating 25% of your monthly budget to housing, but the average American spends roughly 33% of their budget on housing costs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means that many Americans are spending more than the suggested amount.

Here are some options for getting your mortgage payments as low as possible if you want to buy a home and don’t want your mortgage to eat up your entire paycheck, or if you already own a home and are struggling to pay your monthly mortgage bill.

How Prospective Homebuyers Can Get the Lowest Mortgage Payment Possible

If you’re in the market for a home, there are steps you can take right now to ensure your mortgage payments are low when you make your home purchase.

Increase Your Credit Score

Before applying for a mortgage, you should take steps to increase your credit score as much as possible. Having a high credit score will qualify you for lower interest rates, which means you’ll have lower payments over the life of your loan and can potentially pay thousands less in interest.

Some of the easiest ways to do this quickly include asking your lenders or credit card companies for a credit limit increase, which will improve your debt-to-income ratio; make credit card payments on time; or become an authorized user on the card of a relative or friend with good credit.

Make a Larger Down Payment

If you’re in the process of buying a home, make as large of a down payment as you can comfortably afford to do. You should aim to put down at least 20% to avoid having to pay private mortgage insurance, but if you can pay even more upfront, your mortgage payments will be lower down the line.

Buy a Less Expensive Home

If you’re deciding between multiple homes, choose the least expensive house that meets your needs. Perhaps it won’t have all the bells and whistles of your “dream home,” but it can lower your mortgage payments — a monthly payment that you’ll likely be making for years to come — so the sacrifice could be worth it.

Choose an Interest-Only Mortgage

If you won’t be able to make the full monthly mortgage payment right away, consider applying for an interest-only mortgage. With this type of mortgage, you pay only the interest for a fixed amount of time, and then pay the principal and interest payments for the rest of the loan term. With an interest-only mortgage, your payments during the initial period will be lower than with a traditional mortgage, but be aware that they will be higher once that period ends to make up for the lower initial payments.

Get an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage

With an adjustable-rate mortgage, your interest rates will change over the life of the loan. They are typically very low to start, so this is a good option if you want lower payments right now. Keep in mind that rates will increase as the loan goes on, so make sure you will be able to make the higher payments when they kick in.

Opt For a Long-Term, Fixed-Rate Mortgage

The typical loan term for a mortgage is between 15 and 30 years, but some lenders offer 40- and even 50-year terms. The advantage of these loans is that your monthly payments will be lower. However, it’s worth noting that the interest rate will be higher, so you will end up paying more over the life of the loan. You also will build equity in your home more slowly than you would with a shorter-term loan.

How To Lower Your Mortgage Payments if You Already Own a Home

If you’re already a homeowner but your mortgage payments have become impossible to manage — or you fear you won’t be able to afford them throughout the life of the loan — don’t panic. There are steps you can take to decrease your mortgage payments.

Pay Extra When You Can

“If you have extra money available at the end of the month, you can pay down your mortgage, which will reduce your interest payments over the life of the mortgage,” said John Sweeney, head of wealth and asset management at Figure Technologies. “Just be sure that the bank applies the extra payment to the principal, not the interest.”

Eliminate PMI

If your down payment was less than 20%, you will have to take out PMI, or private mortgage insurance. This policy protects your lender in the event that you are unable to make your payments. If you are currently paying for PMI, work to eliminate it ASAP.