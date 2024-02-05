4 things Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he wants to see in State of the State address

Gov. Kevin Stitt gives his 2023 State of the State speech at a joint session of the Oklahoma Legislature.

Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his sixth State of the State speech on Monday where he called for tax cuts, a restructured judiciary, more highly focused charter schools and consolidations at colleges and universities.

His speech opened the 2024 legislative session, and he took the chance to offer a vision for what he hopes lawmakers will accomplish this year. Here are four of the key takeaways.

'Path to zero' income tax

Stitt reiterated his support for cutting taxes, specifically the income tax.

A week ago, the governor called lawmakers to the Capitol for a special session to adopt a .25% cut in the income tax rate. The House of Representatives obliged but the state Senate refused to consider the bill.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said he wanted more information about the state's financial situation before considering a tax cut; a panel will meet February 15 to certify how much money the state will have available to spend (or cut) this year.

Delaware-style business court

One of the most significant new proposals from the governor would reorganize the state's judiciary system to create a new court specifically for business disputes.

In his speech, Stitt urged lawmakers to "take a page out of Delaware and Texas' playbook."

Delaware's Court of Chancery is considered one of the most business-friendly courts in the nation, and is the site of much of the nation's corporate litigation. Last year, Texas approved the creation of specialized business courts to hear large and complex disputes.

More innovative charter schools

The governor called for more opportunities that will help Oklahoma students learn specialized trades and skills, including the creation of more charter schools.

He asked that community leaders be empowered to start new, innovative schools that are focused on the future workforce, especially in areas that have "failing" public schools.

Stitt name-dropped Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School, Dove Science Academy and Norman Aviation Academy as examples he wants to see emulated across the state. Private school Cristo Rey, he noted, requires students to intern at local companies. Norman Aviation Academy, launched by Norman Public Schools, prepares students for aviation careers as pilots or aircraft maintenance technicians.

In his speech, Stitt told lawmakers to send him legislation that paves the way for more charter schools.

Consolidation in higher education

Colleges and universities should focus on the subjects they're best at, Stitt said Monday.

Accordingly, he added, the state should incentivize Oklahoma's workforce priorities and not subsidize institutions with low enrollment and low graduation rates.

Without offering much in the way of specifics, Stitt pressured higher education regents to consolidate colleges and universities that aren't meeting those standards.

