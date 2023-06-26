These 4 things will get you a tax break in Texas and yes one of them is starting a church

Texas is one of nine states without an income tax and ranks 29th in most tax burdened in the United States.

In Tarrant County, a 10 percent homestead exemption for county residents was approved this month which will save homeowners a little more on their tax bill.

Homestead exemptions are not the only tax breaks available to Texans.

If you’re part of an organization or hope to start one, there are ways to get a tax break on items or property.

Here are four ways to get a tax exemption in Texas.

Religious exemption

When neighbors in an unincorporated part of Tarrant County learned that you can’t set off fireworks within 600 feet of a church, they made two.

Starting a church is one thing, qualifying for a religious tax exemption is another.

For a religious organization to receive a state tax exemption, it must be an organized, established group of people regularly meeting at a designated location to hold religious worship services. Evangelistic groups, Bible study groups, prayer groups and revivals do not qualify for the exemption.

Religious organizations can qualify for exemptions on sales tax, franchise tax and the state portion of hotel occupancy tax unless already federally exempt.

A religious organization can also get a property tax exemption on a property used primarily as a place of regular religious worship and for up to an acre of personal property reasonably necessary for use of a clergy member residence.

Educational exemption

A qualified nonprofit educational organization can be exempt from sales, franchise and the state portion of hotel occupancy taxes.

Nonprofit educational organizations do not automatically qualify for a tax exemption.

In order to receive a state tax exemption, the organization must have regularly scheduled curriculum, faculty and an enrolled student body or students in attendance at a regular place.

The organization can also qualify if its activities consist of public groups, forums, panels, lectures or other similar programs.

Homeowners Associations

A qualifying homeowners association — known as an HOA — must be a nonprofit corporation organized primarily to operate residential property.

HOAs can qualify for exemptions on federal income taxes, franchise taxes and sales taxes.

Qualifying HOAs must have property legally restricted for use as residences only and the individual resident owners must hold at least 51 percent voting control

Charitable Organizations

A charitable organization can qualify for a property tax exemption if it is primarily engaged in performing one or more statutory charitable functions listed in the Texas property tax code or if it holds the property title for a qualifying organization.

The organization must obtain a determination letter for property tax exemption from the Texas Comptroller’s office and the local appraisal office must determine the property is entitled for exemption.