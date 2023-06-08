4 things to watch as Britain's cricket-loving leader Rishi Sunak is in Washington

Britain's leader Rishi Sunak is in Washington for a two-day visit that marks his fourth encounter with President Joe Biden in as many months. But before checking in with his American counterpart, the cricket-loving prime minister caught a baseball game.

Sunak arrived late Tuesday. On the first day of his trip he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and met with business leaders and senior lawmakers. He will see Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Their talks will be dominated by global security and economic concerns from Ukraine to stubbornly high inflation. They will also discuss the dangers (and benefits) of artificial intelligence and there will be an opportunity for levity, too, after Sunak attended a baseball game Tuesday between the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks, though he declined a chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“As you guys know, my sport is more cricket than baseball,” Sunak told British reporters on the flight over.

Here are 4 things to watch as Sunak barnstorms the Beltway.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a meeting with political journalists on board a government plane as he heads to Washington on June 6, 2023.

A quick recap on Rishi Sunak: Who is he?

Sunak, 43, is the fifth British prime minister to hold the role in seven years. He replaced Liz Truss, who latest all but two months on the job. She succeeded the mercurial, gaffe-prone and COVID-lockdown avoiding Boris Johnson. Sunak is Britain's first leader of South Asian descent, its first Hindu prime minister, and the nation's first leader of color. He is the youngest prime minister of modern times.

A former investment banker and finance minister, Sunak is Oxford-brainy (and Stanford, where he got his MBA), married to the heir to one of India's wealthiest technology company fortunes and, despite his globalist credentials, supported Britain's politically populist decision to the leave the European Union, known as Brexit.

When Rishi met Joe: What's the personal chemistry like?

Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Theresa May, and, uh, Donald Trump. Sunak and Biden aren't quite − yet − the trans-Atlantic political power duo that has long defined the so-called special relationship, a storied partnership between the U.S. and U.K. built on close political, economic and cultural ties (along with a heavy helping of myth-making by journalists and historians).

When they met in San Diego in March as part of a security conference, Biden teased Sunak about the latter's vacation home in Santa Monica. There is lingering disagreement about what Brexit means for peace in Northern Ireland, a subject close to Biden's heart. Sunak has made it clear he views Biden's subsidies to the U.S. green energy sector as a form of trade protectionism. A few times, Biden has mispronounced Sunak's name, including during an event at the White House to mark the Indian holiday Diwali. But on the biggest issues of the day the two leaders appear to be on the same page. Not least: the need to arm Ukraine as it fights off Russia's invasion, and concern over what China's rampant technological and military ascendency means for global security.

What to do about AI, and who to do it with

Before leaving for Washington, Sunak said he hoped that his meetings with Biden would focus on security in the broadest possible sense. Still, one area that is extremely specific is to do with artificial intelligence and what to do not only about its rapid rise and consumer accessibility, but its potential to impact everything from jobs to battlefields. Reports in the British media have indicated that Sunak intends to pitch Biden on the idea of the U.K. playing a leading role in helping to craft some form of global regulatory body or framework for AI.

Sunak made this case himself in an interview with British broadcaster Channel 4 News on Thursday, saying "when it comes to AI, the facts are clear: outside of America, the U.K. is unquestionably the leading country − democratic country − when it comes to AI research, AI companies, AI expertise. So I think it is natural that we would seek to play a leading role in shaping the regulations for AI for the future.”

However, the U.S. and EU are already discussing a similar idea with a draft for a voluntary code of conduct for AI expected within weeks and thus it remains unclear how much influence the U.K. will be able to bring to this initiative now that it is outside the EU and lacks the collective bargaining strength of the bloc's 27 members.

What's on Biden's agenda for the meeting?

The White House wouldn’t say Wednesday whether Biden would go along with Sunak’s proposal to set up a global watchdog agency to oversee AI but emphasized Biden’s belief that the technology needs to move forward in a responsible way and that Americans’ privacy must be protected.

The two leaders will discuss a range of global issues, including Ukraine, the economy and Northern Ireland, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The meeting comes just two days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that additional funding for Ukraine would have trouble passing the GOP-controlled House. Senate Republicans have suggested more Ukraine funding is needed.

