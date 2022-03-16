4 tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read

BETHLEHEM, South Africa (AP) — Four Bengal tigers rescued from years of captivity in a train carriage in Argentina have been released into open-air enclosures in South Africa.

After a journey of more than 70 hours from Argentina, the tigers stepped from their crates into open-air enclosures at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa's central Free State province.

Visibly curious about their new homes, the tigers quickly surveyed the boundaries of their fenced-in areas, about 80-square meters (yards) in size, and chowed on chunks of meat put out as a welcome treat.

The tigers' arrival in South Africa on Saturday was the culmination of years of planning by the international animal welfare organization Four Paws, said Dr. Amir Khalil, mission leader and veterinarian.

“I was more excited than the tigers," he said, adding that it was expected the cats would be reluctant to leave their containers. “But they got out immediately. They wanted to discover the place, to smell the grass, to taste it.”

He said the tigers' activity showed they intend “to defend, to secure a new place. So they need some time now to calm down, and they still have a long way to learn about the area and the new territory.”

The tigers are currently kept as pairs in two separate enclosures, a plan that appears to have gone smoothly so far.

Over the next weeks and months, the tigers will be monitored and get any necessary veterinary care, he said.

“We will start coming here often and feeding them, getting them used to all our staff and our caretakers so that they learn to know what is our routine and when they start relaxing," he said.

The next step will be to release the tigers to bigger enclosures that are several acres large, said Hildegard Pirker, manager of the Lionsrock sanctuary, where more than 100 lions, leopards tigers and a cheetah are living.

All the enclosures include open grassland with bushes and trees and protected natural areas where the animals can rest and shelter from the elements, according to Lionsrock. The enclosures are circular in shape and follow the natural shape of the land so that the cats do not feel they are in a corner.

The animals have been rescued from circuses, zoos, the entertainment industry and private captivity from all over the world including Austria, Bulgaria, Congo, France, Gaza, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Switzerland, Syria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Four Paws has established the Lionsrock reserve in South Africa for the big cats and visitors can come to see the animals in their new environments.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We still look': 40 years after disappearance, parents of Susan Wolff Cappel still hope for her return

    Though Cappel was declared legally dead in 2015, Wolff and her husband, Jim, aren't 100% certain that their daughter is really gone.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • UFO Expert 'Absolutely Floored' By Revelation From Obama Library

    The news comes amid an unprecedented series of disclosures about UFOs.

  • Rare wolverine captured in Utah is 'once-in-a-lifetime' find for researchers

    Researchers in Utah made a "once-in-a-lifetime" find last week, trapping a live wolverine that was suspected in 18 sheep deaths in the area.

  • Watch this 20-pound bobcat fight a 120-pound python. The cat wanted eggs for breakfast

    In one corner, weighing in at about 20 pounds, a male bobcat from the Florida Everglades.

  • Endangered species list no longer includes bald eagles. But now, another threat has emerged.

    As the numbers of the formerly endangered bald eagle have grown in Indiana and Kentucky, a new threat to its survival is becoming more apparent.

  • The Sunken Cargo Carrier Felicity Ace Is Now a Pollution Hazard for Undersea Life

    The ship that went down with thousands of Porsches and Volkswagens is bad news for local marine organisms.

  • 300-year-old rice plantation in SC’s Lowcountry has been sold. Here was the price

    The 1,640-acre property is located 30 miles from downtown Beaufort.

  • Sex Traps Might Finally Help Us Eradicate Murder Hornets

    Yasunori Koide via Wikimedia CommonsIt’s been nearly three years since the Asian giant hornet made its terrifying debut in the U.S. This yellow and black insect, about the size of two stacked hockey pucks, earned itself the moniker “murder hornet” thanks to its ravenous appetite for honey bee larvae. Eradication efforts have been lackluster as scientists work to pinpoint where these hornets set up shop and what attracts them.As it turns out, sex just might be the answer.In a new study published

  • Starbucks Plans to Phase Out a Crucial Menu Item

    Starbucks has always been all about creating an experience for the customer that epitomizes affordable luxury. It's because of Starbucks' power that it is able to make major changes that smaller companies might not be able to pull off, further establishing its identity as a brand. What Major Change is Coming to Starbucks?

  • Rare wolverine captured in photograph in Yellowstone National Park

    “For a hot second, we both thought that it might be a young black bear moving away from us, but as it turned and looked over its right shoulder towards us - there was no mistaking that the animal was indeed, a Wolverine!”

  • Genetically modified mosquitos kill their own offspring

    When we think about dangerous animals, we often conjure images of sharks, snakes, or even hippos, but if you want to find the world’s deadliest animal, you’ll have to think smaller. Mosquitos are responsible for over a million deaths worldwide each year. Worse, as a consequence of increased global transit, species of mosquito which were previously geographically isolated are now finding their way all over the world, increasing disease transmission. Aedes aegypti, for instance, is a species of mo

  • Invasive insects could kill 1.4M urban trees over the next 30 years, study says

    “This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests.”

  • Solar Energy Has a Dust Problem. This Could Solve It.

    Sreedath PanatThe numbers don’t lie: Solar power is on the rise. According to a 2021 report by the International Energy Agency, power generated from renewable solar power systems grew worldwide by 23 percent from 2019 to 2020. In the U.S., 3 percent of all electricity generated in 2020 came from solar power. That number is expected to jump to a whopping 20 percent by 2050.But there’s a problem threatening how renewable solar energy is: dust. Photovoltaic soiling (or PV soiling) is when dust, pol

  • Australian court reverses landmark climate ruling

    STORY: Young environmental activists in Australia comforted each other outside a Sydney courtroom on Tuesday as the country’s federal court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change. That ruling came last year when the country’s environmental minister approved the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court found then that the minister had a duty to consider the growing impact of climate change on Australian children’s futures when making those decisions. But the court reversed that ruling Tuesday, saying that the environmental minister couldn’t be held personally liable for the effects of global warming. One of the schoolchildren who led last year’s case, Anjali Sharma, vowed on Tuesday to continue the fight for climate justice. “The federal court today may have accepted the minister’s legal arguments over ours, but that does not change the minister’s legal, moral obligations sorry, to take action on climate change and to protect young people from the harms that it would bring. It does not change the science. It does not put out the fires or drain the flood waters.” Australia is one of the world’s largest coal exporters, and carbon emissions from burning coal at the mine would add up to an estimated 100 million tonnes. Anti-coal climate activists slammed Tuesday’s ruling, which comes in the wake of unprecedented flooding on the country's east coast. Meanwhile the environmental minister welcomed the decision- and says the government remains committed to environmental protections.

  • Want to make the change from gas to electric? Here’s what you need to know

    We weigh the pros and cons of buying an electric vehicle

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Visit Colombia to Learn About Deforestation After $10B Earth Fund Commitment

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez toured Colombia's Chiribiquete National Park, where groups supported by the Bezos Earth Fund are ramping up conservation efforts

  • Waterspout roars ashore, sends beachgoers dashing for cover

    On a stormy Florida day, beachgoers at Fort Myers Beach found themselves fleeing a waterspout as it moved onshore, causing light damage to property and enveloping two people. As a large storm system brought winter weather to the northeastern United States on Saturday, March 12, parts of the Southeast were being struck by severe weather, including tornadoes. At first, people on the beach seemed to be admiring and cheering on the developing waterspout, which was clearly visible as it churned up th

  • Galapagos tortoises belong to new species: National Park

    STORY: Scientists discovered a new species of giant tortoiseon the Galapagos Islands off EcuadorSource: Galapagos National ParkA study found that the tortoises living on San Cristobal islandwhich were previously identified as Chelonoidis chathamensis correspond genetically to a different species (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING:"For Galapagos this finding represents the constant genetic variability that we have had in our species. We have always considered the San Cristobal species of giant tortoise, Chelonoidis chathamensis, as a unique species. However, today the DNA study shows us that this species does not correspond to Chelonoidis chathamensis, it corresponds to a new lineage that will later be researched by science."

  • 12,000-Year-Old Mammoth Tooth Found by Fisherman Auctioned Off to Help Ukraine amid Invasion

    "Obviously, I can't solve the world's problems as a fisherman. But I can contribute to help the people that are suffering," said Tim Rider, the fisherman who discovered the tooth