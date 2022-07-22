4 Times Mark Cuban Was Right About the Stock Market

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
Tyler Golden / ABC
Tyler Golden / ABC

Mark Cuban knows a thing or two about timing the market. He rose to fame and fortune, after all, by selling Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion when the dot-com bubble was at its highest peak in 1999.

Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Check Out: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

He went on to buy an NBA team and find television stardom as a celebrity investor -- and he has never been shy about offering predictions for the future of business, finance, money and investing. Although he has been wrong -- the stock market didn't crash when Donald Trump was elected -- Cuban's track record is far from shabby when it comes to stock market prophecy.

Here's a look back at some of his best calls. 

Brad Barket / Getty Images
Brad Barket / Getty Images

2021: Cuban Nails the Interest Rate Percentage That Triggered a Downturn

On Jan. 28, 2021, Mark Cuban told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that "I hedged the heck out of my portfolio."

Discover: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

Cuban explained that he was selling stock due to concerns about overvaluation in several asset classes. Cuban told the show's hosts that the historically low, near-zero interest rates of that time had led to widespread speculation. The result, he believed, was artificially inflated values that were sure to fall back to Earth once interest rates rose back to around 4% or 5%.

A little more than one year later, in March 2022, interest rates hit 4% for the first time in three years. Just three months later, in June, the Wall Street Journal declared an official bear market, just as Cuban had predicted.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

2021: Cuban Calls It -- the Hedge Funds Hadn't Heard the Last of Reddit

In the wake of the GameStop short squeeze, the victorious Redditors' celebrations were cut short when the stock they saved plunged and the government launched investigations into their activities. Despite the pressure, Cuban did not believe the maverick traders would be sent scurrying back to their online holes.

According to CNBC, Cuban said in early February 2021, "I think now that they've recognized their power and now that they've learned some lessons, we're going to get more of it, not less of it. It's not going to be a set of circumstances where all these people lost money, they're going to go home with their tail(s) between their legs and they're never going to do this again."

Less than five months later, at the end of June, Cuban was validated once again when Insider Monkey reported that Reddit's WallStreetBets forum -- the same one that foiled the big dogs with the GameStop short squeeze -- was buying hedge-fund-held stocks like Workhorse Group Inc., UWM Holdings Corporation and Corsair Gaming.

RUSSIAN FEDERATION / Shutterstock.com
RUSSIAN FEDERATION / Shutterstock.com

2014: Cuban Bets Big on Netflix at the Start of an Epic Run

It would have been nice to get in on Netflix back when it was trading in the single digits in early 2010 or before -- but getting in when it was still at $55 in October 2014 like Cuban did would have been pretty sweet, too.

According to CNBC, Cuban bet $17 million on Netflix's future that month -- just when the stock really started to soar.

By November 2015, one year later, Netflix had more than doubled from $60 to $125. By the end of January 2018, it had more than doubled again, to $275. It crossed the $300 mark in March, then $400 in June. A clear pandemic winner, Netflix breached $500 at the end of the summer in 2020 and continued to peak above $682 in November 2021 before collapsing into oblivion.

There's no word on whether Cuban got out before Netflix cratered to its current price of around $190; but, even if he held through the company's recent turmoil, he still would have more than tripled his money between then and now.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

2010: Cuban Predicts a Bot-Based Crash

On May 9, 2010, Cuban lamented the rise of traders he accused of using technology to behave like the stock market's equivalent of hackers. A far cry from investing, these high-frequency traders spent all day using their machines to search out and exploit any weaknesses in the platforms they roamed.

Five months later, "60 Minutes" profiled the same "speed traders" that Cuban had publicly loathed. Their supercomputers could make hundreds or thousands of trades in a fraction of a second, steering entire markets, making it impossible for average investors to make informed decisions and injecting heaping doses of market instability and volatility wherever they went.

One year later, in 2011, the market was racked with the most extreme volatility since 2008, with indices like the Dow plunging more than 500 points on individual trading days in the miserable months of August and September. Many analysts placed at least part of the blame on high-speed trading and the market volatility it created, just as Cuban had predicted.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Times Mark Cuban Was Right About the Stock Market

Recommended Stories

  • Beto O'Rourke courts voters in Snyder, Lubbock

    200 people turned out to hear Beto O'Rourke in the county seat of Scurry County.

  • Trump slams McConnell as ‘disloyal’ amid Jan. 6 hearings

    Former President Trump on Thursday vented his anger with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) during the House select Jan. 6 committee’s hearing, slamming him as a “disloyal sleazebag” despite the recent victories McConnell helped secure for Trump’s legacy. Trump appeared to lose his temper after the Jan. 6 committee played a clip of McConnell’s…

  • January 6 committee so far: Trump watched Fox News while riot raged, Hawley ran away

    Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing effectively vaporized any notion, former President, Donald Trump’s body contains even a drop of patriotism.

  • Colbert Adds Comedy Sound Effects to Footage of Josh Hawley Evacuating Capitol on Jan. 6: ‘Look at Him Go!’ (Video)

    The “Late Show” host went live after the primetime Thursday night committee hearing and no politician was spared

  • Ukraine Latest: Deals Signed to Unblock Kyiv’s Grain Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Russia and Ukraine signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations for the transit of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports for an initial three month period. Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the W

  • Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine block Google search engine

    In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), accused Google of promoting "violence against all Russians" and said that its "handlers from the U.S. government" were to blame. "If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work," he said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Russia, Ukraine to sign deal on restarting grain exports, Turkey says

    KHARKIV, Ukraine/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Turkey said, a potential breakthrough that could ease the threat of hunger facing millions around the world as a consequence of Russia's invasion. Ukraine and Russia are both among the world's biggest exporters of food, and Ukraine's ports, including the major hub of Odesa, have been blockaded by Russia's Black Sea fleet. The halt to grain shipments during the five-month war has caused prices to rise dramatically around the world, and reopening Ukraine's ports could potentially avert famine.

  • Cheney closes Jan. 6 hearing: ‘We will see you all in September’

    In her closing statement of Thursday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., offered thanks to the witnesses who had given their testimony, citing their bravery in speaking truthfully despite possible retribution. Cheney also took aim at former President Donald Trump and those that would support further efforts to erode confidence in elections. The congresswoman ended the hearing by previewing actions and hearings that could take place in September.

  • Trevor Noah Rips Boris Johnson’s Farewell Speech: In the Land of Shakespeare and Austen, He Quoted ‘Terminator’?

    "Hasta la vista, baby!" the outgoing U.K. Prime Minister told Parliament Thursday

  • Netflix (NFLX): Real Growth Challenges?

    Ensemble capital published its Second Quarter investment letter, a copy can be downloaded here. The fund lost nearly a third of its value this year and trails the S&P 500 Index. However, it posted positive annualized returns of 7% and 10% respectively over the last 3 and 5 years. The basis of the Ensemble’s 2022 […]

  • Mario Cristobal speaks highly of FSU-Miami rivalry ahead of first season as UM coach

    The Hurricanes' head coach said he's not looking ahead to his first game against FSU but did say he considers it the best rivalry in all of sports.

  • Johnston County town to meet Friday night after police chief, officers and clerks quit

    “I do not know what is next for me,” Police Chief Josh Gibson wrote on Facebook. “I am letting the lord lead the way.”

  • Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine confirm split but continue living together to co-parent

    'We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together,' the pair say in a joint statement.

  • Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

    'The Sea Beast' is beloved again:

  • Reports of dead in Libya as clashes strike capital

    STORY: A Reuters journalist saw clashes in the central district near the Radisson Blu hotel, an area where several government and international agencies and diplomatic missions are based, as well as military vehicles mobilized around Zawiyat Dahmani.Witnesses also said there was fighting in the Asbaa area and in Ain Zara. Tripoli residents said a man and a child had been killed. Local news reports, citing medical sources, later said that five people had been killed.Libya has been teetering on the edge of chaos for months after the eastern-based parliament rejected the unity government in Tripoli, which was installed through a U.N.-backed process last year, and appointed a rival administration.Both prime ministers have support from among the armed factions that control territory in the capital and other western Libyan cities.Over recent weeks, political shifts have pointed to a possible realignment among power brokers and armed factions that could prompt renewed fighting.

  • Seahawks ‘believe’ in Drew Lock, according to Pro Football Focus

    According to Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks really believe in him - even though his grades are among the league's worst over the last few years.

  • Dow Gains, Snap Plunges —and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Technology stocks were down Friday after Snap earnings disaster. The rest of the market, though, was holding the line. Snap (ticker: SNAP) stock was down 35% after the social media company missed sales and earnings expectations and said sales have recently been flat year-over-year.

  • Trump outtakes: Jan. 6 committee shows unused footage of presidential address on Jan. 7

    During Thursday’s primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, unused raw footage from President Donald Trump’s address on the evening of Jan. 7, 2021, was revealed to the public for the first time after concerns he may be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

  • ‘Nope’ Scares Up $6.4 Million at Thursday Box Office

    Jordan Peele's latest horror-thriller is projected for an opening between $47-50 million

  • Men open fire at Memphis gas station after failing to rob store, police say

    Gunshots rang out at a Memphis gas station after two men failed to rob the store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).