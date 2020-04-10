Remote work expert presents tips for sharing bandwidth to help work from home households with multiple users and devices--in a new article from Messaging Architects

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and IT consultant, presents tips for sharing bandwidth at home during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new article on the Messaging Architects website. The informative article presents four ways to improve network response time, including managing video streams, router adjustments and digital housekeeping.

(PRNewsfoto/eMazzanti Technologies) More

"Certain activities devour bandwidth, with multiplayer games and video streaming topping the list," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Tips for Sharing Bandwidth During a Pandemic or Anytime."

"At work, hundreds of employees use the internet simultaneously without any perceivable impact on performance. At home, however, a handful of family members sharing bandwidth can bring the system to a crawl."

"As a result, households need to take an inventory of devices and services using the home network. For instance, a typical modern family may have multiple computers, laptops, tablets and smart phones. Add in entertainment devices such as smart TVs and gaming consoles. Then top the list off with IoT devices like smart thermostats and appliances."

Prepare employees to work remotely

Small and mid-size business leaders need professional cyber security and guidance to keep employees working remotely productive. Click for a summary of remote work services provided by eMazzanti technologies.

Get help with remote set up

Reach out to eMazzanti Technologies for a NO CHARGE- 20-minute consultation that will answer any questions regarding remote, work-from-home setup. Call eMazzanti 844-360-4400 or Email info@emazzanti.net

Have you read?

Working Remotely, What You Need to Know

Coronavirus Phishing Attacks Target Remote Workers

About Messaging Architects

With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti Technologies has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-tips-for-sharing-bandwidth-during-a-pandemic-or-anytime-301038648.html

SOURCE Messaging Architects