4 Topeka Amber Alert subjects were found safe Monday. Here's what the KBI says happened

An Amber Alert was canceled Monday after four children taken by their mother from their Topeka home were found safe and she was taken into custody.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Monday afternoon canceled an Amber Alert it had issued it about 90 minutes earlier seeking help from the public finding four Topeka children who had been taken by their mother.

"At around 3:22 p.m., all four children were located safe," the KBI said on its Facebook page. "The suspect is in police custody."

Who went missing when Amber Alert was issued in Topeka?

Monday's alert said the four children were taken at 10:34 a.m. Monday from their home at 2105 S.E. Swygart by their mother, Dontresha Shabree Thomas.

"The suspect's statements to the father indicate that all of the children are in imminent danger," it said.

The KBI identified the children as ages 12, 10, 7 and 5.

Thomas left in an unknown direction driving a silver 2009 GMC Acadia bearing Kansas temporary license plate number C953627, the KBI said.

How and where were the children found?

The KBI wasn't immediately saying where the children were found, or how.

"Thank you for your help and attention during the AMBER Alert," it said on its Facebook page.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Amber Alert ends as 4 Topeka children taken by mother are found safe