4 tourists ordered off Bali for violating virus restrictions

FIRDIA LISNAWATI
·2 min read

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia on Monday ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths.

A Russian who tested positive for the coronavirus upon her arrival in Bali last Thursday was recaptured that night after she escaped mandatory isolation at an appointed hotel, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry.

She has been placed in an isolation facility in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, and will be deported as soon as she recovered from the virus, Manihuruk said.

Three others were accused of defying mask mandates in public after being found unmasked in a raid last Thursday in the Kuta tourist area to enforce health protocols and prevent more infections, he said.

The travelers from the United States, Ireland and Russia were placed in a detention room at the immigration office while waiting for their flights to their countries later Monday.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the virus, fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India. Overall, the Southeast Asia country has reported more than 2.5 million infections and nearly 67,000 fatalities from COVID-19.

The most recent surge prompted new lockdown measures last month, particularly on Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, and on the tourist island of Bali.

Bali has recorded more than 55,300 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 1,634 deaths.

Under the new emergency measures, authorities in Bali toughened its mask mandate to impose a fine of 1 million rupiah ($70) for foreigners who did not use masks properly and to deport those who did not wear masks. Previously, foreigners were given guidance to use masks properly, were fined for a first offense and were deported after a second offense.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter. South Korea reported 1,100 new coronavirus cases for July 11, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday, as its toughest anti-COVID curbs take effect in Seoul in an attempt to end its worst-ever outbreak.

  • Olympics-Tokyo hotel apologises for 'Japanese only' elevator signs

    A Tokyo hotel has apologised and removed signs saying "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" from elevators after the anti-COVID-19 precaution sparked outrage on social media ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Tokyo entered a state of emergency on Monday amid concerns that an influx of tens of thousands of athletes and officials during the July 23-August 8 Games will spread the coronavirus, cases of which are already rising in the Japanese capital. Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu in downtown Tokyo put up the signs on Friday in response to guidance from Tokyo 2020 organisers to ensure the movements of guests related to the Games were separated from others staying at the hotel, a hotel official told Reuters on Monday.

  • Singapore’s Distressed Hyflux Faces Court Hearing on Liquidation

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyflux Ltd.’s judicial manager will bring a plan to liquidate the Singapore company before a court on Monday, following a years-long saga in one of the city-state’s most high-profile distressed cases.The hearing comes after the court-appointed manager in charge of the water treatment company since November applied last month to wind up the firm. Judicial manager Borrelli Walsh Ltd. said in a statement in June that “the remaining value” of the Hyflux Group is best realized in a liq

  • Tom Brady Wins Best Male Athlete at the 2021 ESPY Awards, Thanks Buccaneers Teammates

    Tom Brady made sure to note that despite being named best male athlete, football is a team sport

  • My secondhand RV was an expensive mess. Here are the 10 ways I saved over $4,000 in repairs.

    I bought a used RV that needed over $8,800 in repairs and fixed it up for only $4,600. Here are the ways I saved money, plus what I compromised on.

  • Olympics: Briton Asher-Smith pulls out of final Tokyo 2020 warm-up

    The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the "smart" decision and not take any risks. "As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!" the 2019 world champion tweeted https://twitter.com/dinaashersmith/status/1414241442483130368 on Sunday.

  • Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies

    Getting expanded access to unproven therapies for rare diseases is more difficult than for more common illnesses, such as cancer, experts say.

  • Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party won the most seats in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, the election board said on Saturday, a victory that assures him another term in office. Abiy hailed the June 21 vote as the country's first free and fair election after decades of repressive rule. Voting did not take place in three of Ethiopia's 10 regions.

  • Kamala Harris faces scrutiny and tests in first six months as vice-president

    The vice-president was handed what some saw as a poisoned chalice of leading the southern border response and faces ‘unique hurdles’ in the administration Kamala Harris waves after speaking at Howard University. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Kamala Harris looked glad to be back at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington. “The first office I ever ran for was probably the most difficult campaign I’ve ever been in,” she recalled with laughter, “and that was freshman class representative of w

  • Bubba Watson withdraws from 2021 British Open

    Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has withdrawn from the 149th British Open at Royal St. George's Golf Club.

  • Eva Longoria Wore Super Comfy Sneakers On Instagram—Here’s Where You Can Find Them

    They’re breathable, lightweight, and sustainably made.

  • Almost half of staff care less about their careers since Covid

    More of us worry about work-related burnout since the start of the pandemic, a study by Aviva shows.

  • Ethiopia's ruling party wins national election in landslide

    Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party on Saturday was declared the winner of last month’s national election in a landslide, assuring a second five-year term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The National Election Board of Ethiopia said the ruling party won 410 seats out of 436 contested in the federal parliament, which will see dozens of other seats remain vacant after one-fifth of constituencies didn't vote due to unrest or logistical reasons. Ethiopia's new government is expected to be formed in October.

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. And they have all hosted "Saturday Night Live" as Musk took on hosting duties on May 8, 2021. And...

  • Georgia pushes back on reevaluation of health plan

    The Biden administration's decision to reevaluate Georgia's plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act came as a “surprise” and suggests it wants to revisit the plan's approval, which is not allowed, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said. Georgia’s plan — dubbed “Georgia Access” — would improve the experience of shopping for insurance and encourage the private sector to enroll uninsured Georgia residents, the director of Kemp’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination said in a letter to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “Despite unsubstantiated claims to the contrary, Georgia Access will put more affordable, quality insurance coverage within reach of consumers in our state than a one-size-fits-all federal solution,” the letter by Grant Thomas says.

  • Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed secured a popular mandate to rule the Horn of Africa nation, which is confronting a deepening political crisis that’s alarmed investors and drained national coffers.Abiy’s Prosperity Party won the 410 out of the 436 contested seats in the House of People’s Representatives, giving it an outright majority, results announced by the national election board on Saturday show. The vote was delayed in some of the 547 constituencies due to security conce

  • Watch Precious Achiuwa shut down Kevin Durant’s dunk attempt

    This was the biggest highlight of the game.

  • NBA Finals: Suns done in by Devin Booker’s shooting woes, Deandre Ayton’s foul trouble in Game 3 loss to Bucks

    Devin Booker had his worst shooting night of the playoffs, and Deandre Ayton was limited to just 24 minutes in the Suns' Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

  • Biden presses Putin to crack down on Russian ransomware attacks, warns US will 'take any necessary action'

    Biden faces calls to retaliate against Russia over the latest in a string of ransomware attacks, this time on software provider Kaseya.

  • Haiti: 'Key suspect' arrested after President Jovenel Moïse's assassination

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon flew to Haiti on a private jet in June with "political motives", police say.