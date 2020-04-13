4 union leaders: Coronavirus is a stress test for capitalism, and we see encouraging signs

American businesses will certainly emerge from the coronavirus crisis transformed by the trials of human loss, steep recession and Wall Street collapse. The social fabric of capitalism is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime stress test. We are seeing the faults with the gig economy and the unfounded faith in finance. We are also seeing strengths in well-managed companies with established relationships with workers.

As leaders of labor unions, we believe that all Americans should be paying attention to which companies are preparing to lead the recovery by pulling together and finding new ways to protect, pay and retain employees, and which companies are evading responsibility, protecting top management and share price, and continuing practices that put harmful economic distance between Americans.

Fortunately, some companies recognize that short-term focus, financial shenanigans and corrosive labor-management relationships are not suited to the uncertain future we face. In telecommunications, the Communications Workers of America moved quickly to negotiate agreements with AT&T and Verizon that protect worker health by, for example, temporarily enabling customer service representatives to handle calls from home. The companies also agreed to strengthen sick and family leave protection and provide additional pay for workers during this crisis. In telecommunications, the Communications Workers of America negotiated agreements with AT&T and Verizon that strengthen sick and family leave protection and provide additional pay for workers during this crisis. And AT&T canceled a massive stock buyback.

Respect for workers amid pandemic

This pattern of respect and recognition is being repeated in industries all across the country. The Teamsters and UPS reached an agreement to provide paid sick leave for workers who are quarantined due to the coronavirus. The union negotiated a $2-an-hour increase for Kroger grocery workers, and Teamsters locals in the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regions reached an agreement with grocery retailer Safeway to keep US Foods employees working.

The United Food and Commercial Workers secured pay raises for workers in grocery, retail and other companies operated by Safeway, Conagra and JM Smucker. The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the largest union of health care workers, is working with employers like the Greater New York Hospital Association to get more personal protective equipment to front-line workers who desperately need it and to demand a federally driven, coordinated national response to the PPE shortage.

Hotline: Share your coronavirus story

Nurses at Kaiser Permanente hospitals who are members of the American Federation of Teachers shared that their employer is working with them directly to develop pandemic-specific policies and benefits to support them on the front lines. The United Auto Workers worked with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to implement social-distancing measures and minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Our unions — the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and SEIU — are working with employers, public school systems everywhere and local, city and state governments all across the country to provide safe working environments for front-line health care, school and government employees.

A worker loads eggs for washing and processing on April 9, 2020, in Roy, Washington. More

Even Major League Baseball, at the precipice of the expiration of a collective bargaining agreement, is working with the Players Association to ensure athletes’ health and economic security and make sure their most vulnerable employees — minor leaguers and young players who might miss a year’s salary — are protected first.