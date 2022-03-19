4 US Marines killed in training crash in Norway
Four U.S. Marines were killed in an Osprey aircraft crash in Norway, during a large NATO military exercise on March 18.
"It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night," Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed
"A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine, and a large part haven't exploded," Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.
For over a decade, Russia built up a gold stash that was supposed to be an insurance policy for its economy. Things aren't working out as planned.
"The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov," Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement. The ministry did not specify in its statement whether Ukraine's forces have regained access to the Sea.
The culprits were defiant, photos show.
The Russian dictator's regime has been helping contribute to the worldwide trend of democratic backsliding that’s been occurring.
All three astronauts were seen wearing yellow suits with blue trim, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to report that Moderna is seeking an authorization from the FDA for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Four marines assigned to Camp Lejeune were killed in a plane crash during a NATO training exercise in Norway.
USS George Washington's 2021 planned completion date has been delayed to December 2022 due to growth work and labor challenges, some of which are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luka Doncic recently discussed a plethora of topics with JJ Redick on The Old Man and the Three podcast. And he recalled one of his first interactions with Kobe Bryant. "I met him before; it was in Portland just after I was drafted, it was the Nike ...
An Orange County dad is desperate to get his two-year-old son out of Ukraine.
NFL prospect David Ojabo was injured at Michigan’s Pro Day workout, wincing in pain after he went down to the turf. The NFL Network reported Friday that the defensive end was injured in a pass-rushing drill, went down clutching his left leg and had to be helped off the field. The NFL Network was the only media outlet with access to the workout.
OSLO (Reuters) -All four U.S. personnel aboard a military aircraft were killed when the plane crashed in a remote part of northern Norway on Friday during a NATO training exercise, the Norwegian armed forces said in a statement on Saturday. The V-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps was taking part in Cold Response, a long-planned military exercise to practice defending Norwegian territory in cold-weather conditions in case of attack. Rescue services reached the crash site by land early on Saturday after helicopters were unable to land due to poor weather conditions, including gale-force winds and heavy rain.
"Long life is better than the money you are offered for a short one," Zelenskyy said in a video address early Friday morning.