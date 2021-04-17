4 of the victims in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Indianapolis
Police stand near the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

  • A gunman opened fire in a FedEx facility Thursday, killing eight people in total.

  • At least four victims have been identified as members of the Indianapolis Sikh community.

  • Police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting, and an investigation remains ongoing.

At least four out of the eight victims of the mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis were members of the Sikh community.

The Sikh Coalition said in a statement published to Twitter that the four victims, killed Thursday, belonged to the Indianapolis Sikh community.

"The Sikh Coalition is deeply saddened to learn that Sikh community members are among those injured and killed by the gunman in Indianapolis" on Thursday, the statement said.

The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, opened fire in a parking lot outside the FedEx facility before going inside, police said Friday.

In total, eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Friday identified the victims as 32-year-old Matthew R. Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith, and 74-year-old John Weisert.

Several other people were injured.

Hole "appeared to randomly start shooting," said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt during a Friday press conference. He died by suicide.

Police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting, and an investigation remains ongoing.

The attack in Indianapolis was just the latest in a series of mass shootings that have rocked the country since the start of 2021.

Mass shootings in the US this year have so far increased by about 73%, compared to the same range of time last year, Insider's Haven Orecchio-Egresitz and Hannah Beckler previously reported.

Between January 1 and April 16 of this year, there have been 147 mass shootings in the US. Last year during the same time period, there were 85.

Experts who spoke with Insider said the rise isn't surprising, as some research says violent events like mass shootings spread like a contagion.

"We know historically there is a strong copycat phenomenon with high-profile mass shootings," said Dr. Jonathan M. Metzl, Director of the Center for Medicine, Health, and Society at Vanderbilt University, Nashville. "And so when there's one in the news it tends to spur a number of copycat events, so people feel a contagion effect. One leads to another, leads to another."

