4 Vietnamese men identified as victims in Oldham mill fire in the UK

Four Vietnamese men reported missing in the United Kingdom were identified as victims of the Oldham mill fire in May.

After a fire broke out at the Bismark House Mill in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on May 7, authorities initially believed that no one was in the building at the time of the fire. However, police began searching the mill after demolition workers discovered human remains at the scene on July 21.

On Thursday, the Greater Manchester Police named four men who were believed to have been burned in the mill.

Cuong Van Chu, a 39-year-old father who arrived in the U.K. in June 2019, was named as one of the victims. He was reportedly in regular contact with his wife and children until May 7. His family had not heard from him since the fire.

More from NextShark: NY Real Estate Agent Fired After Reportedly Saying Asian Woman Has Coronavirus on Instagram

Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, was also in regular contact with his wife until the incident. He previously said he was in a mill, according to the police.

The third victim was Duong Van Nguyen, 29, who had been in the U.K. for about a year. He told his family three months ago that he was looking for work and living in an “abandoned house.”

Nam Thanh Le, 21, was the fourth missing person named by police. Le arrived in the country in January. His last contact with his family was on May 4 when he said he was living in a derelict house in “Dam,” which is believed to be Oldham.

More from NextShark: Hmong Cultural Center vandalized with white supremacist graffiti days after grand opening

“Our thoughts remain with Cuong, Uoc, Duong and Nam’s loved ones,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes reportedly said. “Specially-trained officers have been in direct contact with them and continue to make every effort to ensure they are fully updated and supported in Vietnam, as they would be in the United Kingdom.”

“We are continuing to search Bismark House Mill to ensure the recovery of all human remains and any objects of significance,” Hughes added. “Meanwhile, the investigation team is following several lines of enquiry relating to the fire and activities at the mill beforehand.”

Story continues

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Detectives are also “keeping an open mind with regards to how many people were present and their whereabouts.”

More from NextShark: Head of NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force reassigned amid complaints about treatment of Asian victims

Featured Image via Greater Manchester Police

More from NextShark: Thai Buddhist monk to charitably donate $500,000-plus fortune he won from a lottery