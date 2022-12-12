4 wanted in burglaries of Memphis liquor store, gas station, police say

Four people are wanted after they stole more than $10,000 in items from a Memphis gas station early Sunday before breaking into a liquor store minutes later and stealing cases of alcohol, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, one of the four burglars is seen in surveillance using a sledgehammer to break into Gordon’s Liquor store on Prescott Road. They stole multiple cases of alcohol before fleeing in two different black Infiniti cars.

The burglary was reported about 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police said that about 30 minutes earlier, the same four burglars broke into a BP gas station on Watkins Street and stole more than $10,000 in items.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

