4 warning signs of the trouble that lurked inside Homestead nursing home

The killing of an elderly resident at Homestead Healthcare Center earlier this month may have come as a shock to those not familiar with the nursing facility.

Details of the Feb. 2 death are grisly: An 80-year-old woman smothered to death in her bed days after arriving at the care center. Another resident charged with her rape and murder.

But an IndyStar investigation found Homestead has long been plagued by poor staffing and supervision. Former residents and employees say that allowed a culture of crime, drugs and poor treatment to fester inside the building's walls. Findings paint a picture of a nursing home where future violence seemed almost inevitable.

"They had no control over this place,” one former nurse's aide told IndyStar. “This place was just a walking time bomb.”

Here are four warning signs of trouble at Homestead:

Staffing troubles

Homestead is one of the most poorly staffed nursing homes in the United States.

For facilities that reported staffing data to the federal government, Homestead ranks in the bottom 5% nationwide for total nurse staffing hours after federal adjustments for the needs of residents, an IndyStar analysis found.

Homestead ranks even more poorly when it comes to turnover. Its nursing staff turnover rate was about 79%, according to the most recent government data. It was even worse among registered nurses — nearly 92%. The U.S. average is about 50%.

Experts say such poor staffing can put residents in danger.

Poor treatment and carelessness

Current and former residents and their families described to IndyStar a care facility in which patients' needs were frequently ignored. State health reports back up their claims.

The facility was fined a total of $117,334 in 2021 in connection to at least three incidences, including inadequate care and, in at least one case, death.

As recently as last year, the facility was written up for failing “to ensure residents were treated with respect and dignity.”

One resident told state inspectors she was treated "like a dog" in the facility. Another said staff made her feel like she was interrupting them “for no apparent reason” when she asked for help, and still another said she planned to leave because of the "disrespect."

At least five residents last year said felt they had not been "treated like human beings.”

The inattention was also fatal. Exactly one year before this month's killing, a Homestead resident died when an IV in his arm went unattended for eight days, causing him to go into septic shock, according to a state inspection report.

Threats and violence

Police reports show violent and criminal behavior was not unusual at Homestead.

Since January 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have responded to Homestead at least 30 times for thefts, assaults, narcotics investigations and other problems.

The reports indicate there have been physical alterations between residents, and residents have also attacked staffers.

According one startling health inspection report, a resident reportedly threatened staff with a 7-inch knife on at least three occasions in 2021. Homestead failed to confiscate the knife from the man, an inspector notes, even though the resident had “exhibited a behavior of homicidal threats towards staff.”

Drug abuse and theft

Former residents and their families told IndyStar opioid abuse and marijuana were prevalent in the nursing center. The problem got so bad that overdose medication was issued for residents. And the problems weren't limited to residents.

At least three times last year police investigated thefts of residents’ medications, including hydrocodone, Xanax and oxycodone. Two nurses were charged in separate incidents.

In one of those cases, police found residents’ prescribed opioids in the front seat of a nurse’s car. Staff told investigators the nurse was “nodding off” while counting medication and detectives reported she was “too intoxicated to give a voluntary statement.”

“This place needs to be shut down,” one current resident said. “It’s that bad.”

