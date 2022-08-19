4 Ways Homebuyers Can Protect Their Earnest Money

Ashley Kilroy
·8 min read
what is earnest money
what is earnest money

Today’s red-hot housing market is challenging for many buyers to navigate. Rising interest rates, bidding wars and low housing supply can make purchasing a home more strenuous than usual. However, one way that buyers can stand out is with a sizable earnest money deposit. Earnest money is a cash deposit a buyer makes when they make the seller an offer that provides security to the seller that you’re making a good faith effort to buy the property. Working with a financial advisor can give you a clearer financial picture that will enable you to know how much earnest money you can afford to put down on a competitive property.

What Is Earnest Money?

Earnest money is a deposit that a potential buyer puts down to validate their offer on a real estate property. When buyers are interested in a home, they almost always put down earnest money to demonstrate they are committed to purchasing the property. Earnest money separates people just browsing from buyers ready to make a transaction. An earnest money deposit is also known as a good faith deposit.

Your earnest money goes into an escrow account, where it sits until you close on the home or walk away from the deal because of alarming inspection results or other contingencies in your purchase contract. If you decide against buying the home for a valid reason, you get your earnest money back. If you end up purchasing the property then your earnest money will go toward your down payment.

However, you might not get your earnest money back if you decide to back out for a less severe reason. For example, if you put an offer on a house and the seller pulls it off the market to accept your offer, you have entered a purchasing contract with the seller. If you find another house you like more and back out of the first deal, or just don’t close fast enough, your earnest money will go to the seller. In other words, earnest money protects the seller’s interest if the deal falls through for a reason other than a contingency in the contract.

How Much Earnest Money Is Enough?

Earnest money shows the seller you’re interested enough in their home to back your offer with cash. By having skin in the game, you can convince the homeowner to pull their home off the market and sell it to you. Additionally, a hefty good faith deposit can separate you from the pack and give you the edge in a competitive real estate market. The typical earnest money provided is 1-3% of the purchase price.

In a seller’s market, larger earnest money deposits can be necessary to compete with other buyers. However, it’s best to understand the dynamics of your local market before making a good faith deposit since you may live in a pocket with less competition. Or, the property you’re looking at might be in its sixth month on the market and recently dropped its price. In that case, the seller might accept less generous offers.

Your real estate agent should be able to guide you on how big you should make your good faith deposit. While throwing your money around on homes you’re unsure about is unwise, putting down robust earnest money on your dream home can help you in a hot market.

Can I Get My Earnest Money Back?

what is earnest money
what is earnest money

You can get your earnest money back if one of the contingencies you set in the purchase contract is violated. For example, if your lender does not approve your mortgage or the home inspection reveals a significant flaw in the home, you will get your earnest money back if the contract contains this contingency.

However, your earnest money will go to the seller if you walk away from the deal for a reason not stated in the contract. While losing earnest money is a challenging situation for the buyer, the seller also takes a risk by taking their home off the market and spending time with a specific buyer.

Reasons Why You Can Lose Your Earnest Money

You might lose your earnest money in the following two situations:

  • Canceling without contingencies: In a seller’s market, buyers sometimes make offers with no contingencies in the contract to differentiate themselves from other buyers. However, if the buyer discovers an immense issue through the home inspection and decides not to buy the home, they will lose their good faith deposit.

  • Not closing on time: Usually, a home sale contract contains a timeframe that a buyer must close within. However, if the buyer takes too long to close, they might violate the contract, losing their earnest money and the ability to purchase the home.

Steps to Protecting Your Earnest Money

Your earnest money is an investment in the home you want to purchase, however you can’t realize that investment if you end up walking away from your offer to buy the home. As noted above, you could end up losing the money and it could damage your ability to put offers in on new homes in the future. Here are four ways you can protect your earnest money:

1. Deposit Your Money in an Escrow Account

Unfortunately, every industry experiences dishonesty and theft from time to time. Therefore, it’s risky to place your earnest money with the seller or real estate company. A safer alternative is the title company you intend to use for closing.

The title company will hold your money and are far less likely to drag their feet in returning the funds than a seller who feels burned if the sale falls through. In addition, you can use a wire transfer, personal check or certified check to make your good faith deposit and keep a receipt from the transaction.

2. Spell Out Your Contingencies

Before you make an offer, discuss the contingencies you want with your real estate agent. That way, you can go into the deal entirely aware of the valid reasons you can pull out of the deal and get your earnest money back. Keep in mind that the more contingencies you have, the less appealing your offer might become to the seller. Many agents might suggest increasing the amount of earnest money if you have too many contingencies.

3. Don’t Procrastinate During Closing

Most contracts state how long you have to close after the seller accepts your offer. As a result, it’s a good idea to stay on top of the requirements to close. For example, approval for financing, the home inspection and appraisal must occur before closing day. Taking care of your obligations efficiently can help you close in time.

4. Put Everything in Writing

Stating every detail and contingency plainly in your contract can help you avoid sticky situations and conflicts with the seller. Whether you’re waiving certain contingencies or want specific concessions from the seller for the sale to go through, it’s recommended to ensure everything is in writing. If you assume everyone is on the same page without explicit language in your contract, you could be in danger of losing your earnest money if one of your expectations isn’t met, but the contract is vague.

The Bottom Line

what is earnest money
what is earnest money

Earnest money can be an effective tool for buyers who want to avoid bidding wars and stand out in a hot housing market. However, you also risk losing your earnest money if you enter a purchase agreement without contingencies or fail to close in time. Your good faith deposit is a way you can put your hard-earned cash to work to secure the home of your dreams. As such, it’s crucial to protect that money through a contract with specific contingencies describing when the buyer or seller receives earnest money if the deal falls through.

Tips for Using Earnest Money Effectively

  • Knowing what kind of mortgage fits your financial plan will help you secure financing without difficulties, which means one less obstacle for closing. A qualified financial advisor can help you construct a financial plan and set goals. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Your earnest money shows the seller you’re serious about buying their home. As a result, an impressive good faith deposit could help you persuade the seller to work with you and bypass a stressful, costly bidding war.

  • The housing and mortgage market has been volatile in recent years. Don’t go in blind – use SmartAsset’s mortgage rates table. With it, you’ll better understand the market’s climate.

©iStock.com/syahrir maulana, ©iStock.com/Dean Mitchell, ©iStock.com/Deagreez

The post What Is Earnest Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • MSG Entertainment mulls spinning off the Rockettes, Madison Square Garden

    Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. said it's considering spinning off some of its assets — including the Rockettes, their Radio City Music Hall home, and Madison Square Garden — into a separate publicly traded company. The spun-off company would include: Venues such as Madison Square Garden, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre.

  • Britishvolt Slashes Valuation Target as CEO Exits

    The Glencore-backed electric-vehicle battery maker hopes to raise funds to build a lithium-ion battery plant in northern England.

  • How to get cheaper life insurance

    If you're looking for cheap life insurance, there are steps you can take to secure a lower cost.

  • New report shows housing market stall out

    ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis reports on the latest from the National Association of Realtors with sales of existing homes down nearly 6% in July.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop Among Top Trades on Fidelity

    What's hot on Fidelity today? Mostly meme stocks. Bed Bath Beyond was recently the most actively traded stock among self-directed retail customers on the platform, according to Fidelity data. GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Tesla and GigaCloud Technology—which [made its U.S. stock market debut](https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-gigacloud-goes-public-in-u-s-bucking-delisting-trend-11660841284) Thursday—round out the list of Fidelity's five most traded stocks Friday. Here's a more comprehensive lis

  • Block 'Slow Walking' Cash App Probe, Consumer Watchdog Says

    (Bloomberg Law) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked a federal judge to force Block Inc. to fully comply with a pair of investigative demands related to its Cash App payments tool.Most Read from BloombergXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpThe CFP

  • Market Rally Pulls Back; Walmart, Target, BBBY Stock In Focus: Weekly Review

    The market rally hit resistance near the 200-day line. Walmart and Target headlined retail earnings. BBBY stock soared and crashed.

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years, fines his company $8.1 billion

    A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits, betraying the use of entrusted property, and the illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said. China-born Xiao, known to have links to China's Communist Party elite, was last seen whisked away in a wheelchair from a luxury Hong Kong hotel in the early hours with his head covered, a source close to the tycoon told Reuters at the time.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

    These passive-income powerhouses average a 9.73% yield, which means an initial investment of $37,000, split equally, would net you $300/month in dividend income.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%

    Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Is the Only Good Kind of Debt

    If you ask personal-finance expert Dave Ramsey what one of his major pet peeves is, his answer will likely be consumer debt. Ramsey is very opposed to the idea of owing money to a lender in any shape or form. Not only does he think consumers should ditch credit cards and pay for purchases in cash, but he believes that it's ideal to purchase a car outright rather than have to take out an auto loan.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go Broke

    (Bloomberg) -- The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. Most Read from BloombergXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Ne

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.