Here are 4 ways this nonprofit hopes to make downtown Louisville more appealing

The nonprofit taxing district aiming to improve downtown is setting its sights on expansion in 2024.

The Louisville Downtown Management District, formed in 1991, now covers more than 90 downtown area blocks. Property owners within the district pay an additional tax to fund economic improvement efforts in the area, such as the crew of neon-clad ambassadors that clean, greet and more across the downtown area.

“You want people to feel secure, you want it to be a clean space and you want it to feel beautified,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership (the overarching entity combining the management district and the Downtown Development Corporation (DDC), a private nonprofit founded in 1988 that’s focused on the long-term economic health of downtown).

As Louisville continues to emerge as a tourism destination, particularly fueled by bourbon, and as the city navigates pandemic-accelerated trends in declining demands for office space, many of the partnership’s goals for the year center around strengthening the public’s connection to and support of downtown.

Here’s some of what the nonprofit has planned for 2024.

Expanding the taxing district eastward in downtown Louisville

Most of the Louisville Downtown Management District, seen here in blue, is within Louisville's Central Business District.

The Louisville Downtown Management District is an example of a business improvement district, also called a management district, and was the first one created in Kentucky more than 30 years ago.

Once established by a vote of property owners within a given defined area, they pay an additional tax based on their property value, and those funds go to support any number of initiatives to economically improve the area.

Those in Louisville’s downtown district are assessed a tax of 8.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. For 2024, the district has a budget of about $2.8 million, with nearly $1.6 million coming from this assessment.

Main services — in addition to, not in place of, city services — include on-the-street “ambassadors,” beautification efforts, and event programming.

Funds and initiatives are overseen by a board whose majority membership draws from within the district.

The downtown Louisville taxing district started with 61 blocks and now covers about 90, but it doesn’t cover the entire area traditionally known as the Central Business District, which runs roughly from the Ohio River down to York Street and from Ninth to Hancock streets.

Leadership is proposing an expansion in 2024 that would add two downtown blocks between First and Second streets and Liberty and Chestnut streets.

These two downtown blocks include the YMCA, J. Graham Brown School, the Ronald McDonald House, various offices, the Holiday Inn Louisville Downtown and Econo Lodge Downtown.

The proposed expansion is following development activity, Fleischaker said. More coverage, she argues, means more consistency throughout downtown.

The northernmost block is directly across the street from the Omni Hotel, completed in 2018, which is already in the taxing district.

The Omni Hotel. March 9, 2020.

“We can’t cross the street to go pick up litter or help with tree wells,” Fleischaker said. “When you walk outside the Omni and look across the street and notice a difference, we want to improve that.”

She also looks at blocks around Slugger Field that aren’t part of the taxing district. When the district started in 1991, the sporting venue didn’t exist. Now, it’s an asset downtown she’d like to have included in the district.

“That is a very important stretch along East Main Street,” she said. “It’s those kinds of areas where you have pedestrian activity and where you have people who are coming and you want them to feel good and safe in that area, and those are the type of areas where we’d like to expand.”

To expand the boundaries, per state law, at least 33% of property owners in the proposed expansion area representing at least 51% of total property value need to agree to join the district.

“We want to have a clean, beautiful downtown, and where we can fill in present-day holes and include that into the BID, I think it’s to everyone’s benefit,” Fleischaker said.

First full year of expanded downtown ambassador program

One of the most public-facing and engaging aspects of the taxing district is the ambassador program, which provides on-the-street point persons for tourists and locals alike.

The ambassadors are contracted employees of Block by Block, a Louisville-based urban place management organization that first started providing ambassadors for the downtown district in 1995.

When Fleischaker joined the Louisville Downtown Partnership in late 2021, there were only 12 ambassador positions in the core contract, meaning only seven or eight workers were on the streets at any given time.

“It just wasn’t enough,” she said. “It wasn’t enough visibility. It wasn’t enough for how big our downtown is.”

Last fall, their count doubled from 18 to 36, going from weekdays only to 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The expansion means 13-14 ambassadors are now out in the district at any one time.

A handful of additional positions were funded by Humana and Louisville Tourism, contracts that stretch into mid-2025.

These ambassadors are split between cross-trained cleaning and hospitality teams.

After starting their day cleaning their assigned zones, they’ll act as a uniformed presence around downtown, perhaps helping people navigate around the city, checking in with business owners, or walking downtown workers to their cars should they want an escort.

“I think it’s our daytime workforce that’s felt the difference of what downtown is like now having fewer people,” Fleischaker said. “It feels different if you’re running to fewer people on the street. But these people are uniformed, and they’re there to help you.”

On one day, the ambassadors may be detailed to a special project hanging up banners celebrating the upcoming Kentucky Derby. On another, they may be detailed to power-wash a set of specific sidewalks or address some other built environment issue.

The ambassadors aren’t an extension of the city’s Public Works Department, Fleischaker said, and as such the public won’t see them changing light bulbs or paving streets. The ordinance establishing such taxing districts specify they are meant to supplement, not replace, the services provided by the city.

But they do feed information and concerns to the city when they see items that need fixing. And, on average, they pick up some 2,000 pounds of litter each week off downtown streets.

Louisville Metro Government, in its 2024 budget, also allocated $800,000 to fund 10 ambassador positions. Two of the hires are specifically trained in social services outreach and eight are considered “safety ambassadors.”

Theo Alexander, a Louisville Downtown Partnership Ambassador

The safety team works during the evening and is trained to de-escalate issues they may encounter on the street.

“They’re trained to be a little more assertive … but they’re also serving as hospitality ambassadors because there’s not always something to break up,” Fleischaker said.

Their uniforms are reminiscent of security guards and while they wear body cameras and work late afternoon and evening shifts, they don’t carry a firearm or have police powers.

“But it’s still that uniformed presence that makes people feel good,” she said.

New underpass lighting at overpass at Hancock Street

An LED lighting system is coming this year to the undersides of two downtown interstate overpasses on Main and Market streets downtown, as seen in this rendering of the finished project.

An LED lighting system is coming to the underside of the East Main Street overpass at Hancock Street. The project, currently out to bid, is expected to be installed by summer.

The effort is the first of at least two planned light installations meant to enliven the drab underpasses that divide parts of downtown.

A second project is planned for the Market Street underpass, and future funding will move the project southward.

Public beautification efforts in downtown Louisville

A few pedestrians along Fourth Street on a December afternoon recently. Downtown Louisville has experienced fewer people since 2020, according to a study of cell phone traffic. Dec. 5, 2023

The partnership is also interested in bettering the physical landscape of the downtown district.

In addition to new digital informational kiosks, the launch of a public piano program and new landscaping planned for this year, Fleischaker said the partnership has contracted with an out-of-state firm to create something “big and bold” that reimagines the stretch of Fourth Street between Liberty Street and the waterfront, including the plaza at Fourth and Jefferson streets.

“It’s not just a streetscape improvement project,” she said. “It’s not just new curbs and benches and street furniture. What it is, is completely reimagining a public space. How do we completely reimagine a space that would be a destination that allows people to interact, that can be a place for activation?”

Growth & development reporter Matthew Glowicki can be reached at mglowicki@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4000 or on Twitter @mattglo.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Downtown Partnership wants to enhance city center in 2024