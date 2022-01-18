4 Ways to Save Money if You're Planning to Buy a Car This Year
Car prices have skyrocketed, making it nearly impossible to find a good deal. But if you have no choice but to purchase a new car this year, there are still a few ways to save.
We get our first look at the full-size 2023 Toyota Sequoia SUV with a new teaser. We expect it will be closely related to the Tundra pickup truck.
Porsche Design is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new, limited-production 911.
In 1982, a wider and safer Seven Mile Bridge opened to traffic in the Florida Keys. But the old bridge was never forgotten.
These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!
The effects of a tsunami near Tonga Saturday caused at least 22 areas of damage at Ventura Harbor and other issues, harbor officials said.
The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are one of that more exclusive group. This year, they’ve honored a Honda and a pair of Fords. It’s the second year in a row that Ford has taken home most of the hardware—it also won the truck and SUV awards (with different vehicles) in 2021.
Flush with cash in an economic recovery and newly vaccinated, Americans headed out to car dealerships to find…a lot of empty space. How solid is the Corolla’s place in American culture? Toyota sold its 50 millionth Corolla last year.
The Ford Transit–based EV RV offers a zero-emission camping experience and features sustainable materials inside.
The China-market Mondeo sedan continues on with a new design.
Sometimes a car is never the same after an accident, or is there more to this?
This car is an awesome restoration project sporting an iconic platform and a massive Bobcat V8 under the hood.
Shell demonstrates how gas stations can convert themselves to EV stations, but when will we see these here?
The man was an employee of the golf course and was in a maintenance cart belonging to the course.
This vehicle is a great option for anyone looking for a utilitarian truck with style and performance to match.
This is the perfect purchase for any Duesenberg enthusiast with a need for a new engine for anything from replacement to display.
Officials have released the names of the two people killed in a helicopter crash Friday in south Lafourche Parish.
2022 Lexus LX 600 luxury SUV pricing announced. It's not much more expensive than the old Land Cruiser or LX.
The privately held higher-speed rail company will start sending "qualifying trains" on daily roundtrips along the Florida East Coast Railway corridor.
Canadian and Mexican ultra-low-cost airlines ranked higher than most US airlines. But one US airline did make the top spot.
A Norfolk Southern train hit a car parked near the railroad tracks in Davidson County Friday night, sending it in the Yadkin River.