4-week-old baby dies of alcohol poisoning after father spikes baby bottle, Paulding detectives say

Paulding County detectives have arrested a mother and father in the death of their 4-week-old baby, who authorities said died of alcohol poisoning.

Deputies were contacted by authorities at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on April 13 about an infant who was brought to the hospital unresponsive by his parents.

Doctors said the child had a quantity of alcohol in its system that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

CHOA officials said the story they were told by the infant’s parents, Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Maquis Colvin, 25, did not make sense.

Dunn told detectives that she had consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and the baby must have gotten alcohol poisoning from her as she beast-fed.

Dunn then admitted that Colvin put alcohol in the baby’s bottle.

The baby died on April 14.

Detectives found evidence of the crime at the basement apartment where the family lived and also found a firearm. Colvin, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to be near or use a gun.

Dunn and Colvin have both been charged with malice murder, murder in the 2nd degree, cruelty to children in the 1st degree and reckless conduct. Colvin has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Both are being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond and more charges may be pending.

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.