4-week-old baby not breathing is saved when officer administers CPR, Kansas cops say

A police officer in Kansas is credited with saving a 4-week-old premature baby who was found not breathing at his home, cops say.

Officers in Hays were dispatched at 7:53 p.m on Wednesday, March 23, for reports of a child not breathing. In three minutes, Sgt. Jason Bonczynski arrived at the home and found the premature child unresponsive, police said.

Bonczynski began administering CPR to the young boy, who “began to show signs of life” in about two minutes, according to police. He was breathing on his own when medical officials arrived.

The baby was transported to a local hospital before being taken for further treatment in Wichita, where family said he “is doing much better,” police said. Wichita is about 180 miles southeast of Hays.

Police said Bonczynski has been with the department for 23 years and serves as a patrol sergeant and member of the special situation response team.

“We are extremely proud of Jason and his quick response in providing life-saving medical care to the child,” Hays Police said. “Please join us as we continue to pray for the child’s quick and full recovery.

