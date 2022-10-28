4-wheeler stolen in Deerfield Township and pickup used in theft recovered

DEERFIELD TWP. — Law enforcement agencies in Lenawee County have provided an update regarding the recent vehicle thefts of two Polaris RZRs and a trailer from a location in Deerfield Township.

The white 1990s model Chevrolet pickup that is suspected of being used in the theft was recovered in Toledo along with one of the two stolen Polaris RZR sport side-by-side 4-wheelers. The pickup was used to haul away the 4-wheelers and a trailer at about 10 p.m. Oct. 13 from 3661 Rodesiler Highway and fled southbound.

The other 4-wheeler and the trailer have not been located.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. They can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/431. Tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn a tipster a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is an organization made up of police, media and community members.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County: Pickup, stolen 4-wheeler recovered