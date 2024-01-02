4 win Florida Lottery drawings on New Year's Day, including 2 Powerball prizes

There were four winners in the drawings held Monday, New Year's Day, in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

The winning $810 million Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan, but there also were two smaller Florida winners in the drawing.

One ticket matched five numbers and the Power Play to win $2 million. That ticket was sold in Tampa.

The second Florida winning ticket matched five numbers to win $1 million. The ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie.

Both were quick pick tickets and both were sold at Publix grocery stores.

Games played Monday included: Powerball, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Monday's results:

Powerball results from Monday, Jan. 1 drawing

Winning numbers: 12-21-42-44-49 Powerball: 1 PowerPlay: 3

Estimated jackpot: $810 million

Winning tickets: One winning ticket wold in Michigan

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 3 for estimated jackpot of $20 million

Second tier prize

Prize: $2 million

One Florida winner FL: Publix, 10928 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa -PP - QP

One Florida winner Publix, 1537 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd., Port Saint Lucie -PB - QP



Double Play winning numbers: 19-31-40-42-64 Powerball: 2

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Common Powerball numbers: Powerball numbers you need to know: These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win

Cash4Life winning numbers from Monday, Jan. 1 drawing

Winning numbers: 23-27-36-45-60 Cashball: 1

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 2

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

What to know about Florida Lottery: Ultimate guide to the Florida Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions

Earn millions with scratch-off games: Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Monday, Jan. 1

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 3-8-9-14-16

Jackpot: $53,542.58

Winning tickets: One One Stop, 6262 County Road 214, Keystone Heights

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 2

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Monday, Jan. 1

Winning numbers evening drawing: 10-11-13-16-33

Jackpot: $119,559.87

Winning tickets: One Coral Supermarket, 275 SW 37th Ave., Miami - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 2

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Monday, Jan. 1 drawing

Morning: 3 winners

Matinee: 1 winner

Afternoon: 4 winners

Evening: 1 winner

Late night: 13 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery numbers Jan. 1: Powerball Florida winners, Fantasy 5