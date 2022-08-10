4 women arrested after shoplifting spree, short chase, deputies say

Four women are in custody after deputies say they went on a shoplifting spree before trying to speed away from officers.

Dawson County deputies say a group of four women shoplifted from Outlet stores before trying to escape down Ga. 400.

Shortly after, Forsyth County deputies saw a car matching the description of a silver Ford Focus missing a front bumper with a paper tag and pulled the car over.

Body camera footage shows the suspects’ car pull over and the deputy can be heard using his speaker system to tell the driver to get out of the car.

Instead of getting out of the car, the driver can be seen speeding off.

A very short time, the deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver and stop the car. He gets out of the car with his gun drawn and shouts for the driver to get out of the car with her hands up.

The driver gets out of the car and all four women are arrested.

Brenaldia Stephens, the 27-year-old driver, was charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude and possession of marijuana. She is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $8,915 bond.

When investigators searched 23-year-old Marquita Thomas’ purse, they found $700 in fake U.S. currency. She was charged with forgery and is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $4,420 bond.

Jasmine Canty, 21, was taken into custody on theft by shoplifting charges in Dawson County. Deputies learned she was also wanted for hijacking a motor vehicle in Gwinnett County.

Deshauna Herd, 20, was also taken into custody in Dawson County, but her charges are unclear.

