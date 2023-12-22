4 women charged with organized retail theft of designer sunglasses at Bellevue Nordstrom

Four women were arrested and charged with organized retail theft after a painstaking investigation by the Bellevue Police Department involving pricey designer sunglasses.

Police said the thefts happened between Sept. 19 and Nov. 30, with the suspects working together to steal brand-name sunglasses from the Nordstrom store at Bellevue Square Mall.

Investigators said the women would enter the store in a group, quickly steal numerous pairs of sunglasses, and then hide them in their clothing and bags before leaving the store.

The stolen items were valued at about $20,000.

Detectives worked with investigators and security at Nordstrom and the mall to gather evidence, including surveillance video and documentation of stolen items.

Bellevue Police investigators said they combed through surveillance video and other evidence that showed a clear link between the suspects and the thefts.

The four suspects were charged on Thursday in King County Superior Court. They are:

Larae R. Hamim, 25, was charged with five counts of second-degree organized retail theft.

Joanna D. Fernandez, 24, was charged with two counts of second-degree organized retail theft.

Reality T. Leavens, 19, was charged with two counts of second-degree organized retail theft.

Taladra M. Swan, 27, was charged with two counts of second-degree organized retail theft.

Police said that in addition, the investigation revealed there were connections between the suspects and earlier crimes.

Side-by-side photos show the sunglasses display at the Nordstrom store before (left) and after (right) the suspects stole several pairs of designer sunglasses.